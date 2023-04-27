Jury Duty's Ronald Gladden Reveals What It Was Really Like Working With James Marsden

The verdict is in: James Marsden is nothing like his Jury Duty persona in real life.
As an extremely heightened version of himself, the Enchanted actor spent a month antagonizing Ronald Gladden, the unsuspecting star of the Amazon Freevee series. And as the 30-year-old recently revealed, getting to know the real James after filming ending as nothing short of a relief.
"At the time it was hit and miss, to be honest," Ronald exclusively told E! News on the Jury Duty red carpet April 25. "After I found out that wasn't who he really was, it was phenomenal, though."
Of course, James was the reason Ronald and his fellow jurors spent a month sequestered during their civil trial. Or, at least, that's what Juror 6 was led to believe. Between the Westworld star's Hollywood antics and getting caught up in all the drama the rest of the jury threw his way—which included a boozy night at a Margaritaville and playing wingman to an intra-jury romance—Ronald took it all in stride.
But while he signed up for the show under the impression he was getting an inside look at the legal system, nothing could have prepared the project manager for what was to come.
"It was unlike anything I've ever experienced, hands down," Ronald noted. "I signed up for this expecting to go into this getting an experience I've never had—they far exceeded those expectations."
As for what it was like on the other side of things? According to James, it was all about seeing how Ronald was reacting to the chaos around him.
"It was playing every day," he explained. "But you're staying in character for four or five hours a day because you're in a windowless box and you're kind of like out there without a net for four or five hours during jury duty. You're just flowing with the improv and going with the flow. Just following what he's doing and trying to keep it funny."
Jury Duty is now streaming on Amazon Freevee.