Jury Duty's Ronald Gladden Reveals What It Was Really Like Working With James Marsden

Watch : How Jury Duty's James Marsden Stayed in Character for Ronald Gladden



The verdict is in: James Marsden is nothing like his Jury Duty persona in real life.



As an extremely heightened version of himself, the Enchanted actor spent a month antagonizing Ronald Gladden, the unsuspecting star of the Amazon Freevee series. And as the 30-year-old recently revealed, getting to know the real James after filming ending as nothing short of a relief.



"At the time it was hit and miss, to be honest," Ronald exclusively told E! News on the Jury Duty red carpet April 25. "After I found out that wasn't who he really was, it was phenomenal, though."

Of course, James was the reason Ronald and his fellow jurors spent a month sequestered during their civil trial. Or, at least, that's what Juror 6 was led to believe. Between the Westworld star's Hollywood antics and getting caught up in all the drama the rest of the jury threw his way—which included a boozy night at a Margaritaville and playing wingman to an intra-jury romance—Ronald took it all in stride.