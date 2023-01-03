James Marsden Weighs in on HBO Canceling Westworld

Watch : OMG TV Shows of 2022: Euphoria, Abbott Elementary & More

James Marsden isn't going down without a fight.

The Westworld actor, who played Teddy Flood on HBO's sci-fi western epic, was admittedly gutted by news in November of the show's shocking cancelation after four seasons.

"I'd be lying to you if I told you that the way we ended Westworld wasn't a disappointment," James told Rolling Stone Jan. 3. "I'm never going to speak without gratitude about any of my experiences, but it would have been nice to be able to complete the story we wanted to finish."

He's holding out hope that the final chapter of Westworld's story will one day be written.

"Who knows, maybe there's some world where it can get completed somehow," he suggested. "Maybe that's just wishful thinking, because I know we had plans to finish it the way we wanted to."

James also expressed frustration that Westworld's cancelation came down to a matter of dollars and cents.

"I totally understand it's an expensive show and big shows have to have big audiences to merit the expense," he said. "I just wish it was about more than financial success."