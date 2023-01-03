James Marsden Weighs in on HBO Canceling Westworld

James Marsden isn't going down without a fight.
The Westworld actor, who played Teddy Flood on HBO's sci-fi western epic, was admittedly gutted by news in November of the show's shocking cancelation after four seasons.
"I'd be lying to you if I told you that the way we ended Westworld wasn't a disappointment," James told Rolling Stone Jan. 3. "I'm never going to speak without gratitude about any of my experiences, but it would have been nice to be able to complete the story we wanted to finish."
He's holding out hope that the final chapter of Westworld's story will one day be written.
"Who knows, maybe there's some world where it can get completed somehow," he suggested. "Maybe that's just wishful thinking, because I know we had plans to finish it the way we wanted to."
James also expressed frustration that Westworld's cancelation came down to a matter of dollars and cents.
"I totally understand it's an expensive show and big shows have to have big audiences to merit the expense," he said. "I just wish it was about more than financial success."
Created by Jonathan "Jonah" Nolan and Lisa Joy and based on the Michael Crichton novel of the same name, Westworld told the story of a futuristic amusement park populated by android "hosts," including James' Teddy. The series also starred Evan Rachel Wood, Anthony Hopkins, Thandiwe Newton, Jeffrey Wright, Ed Harris, Aaron Paul and Tessa Thompson.
At the time of its cancelation, HBO expressed gratitude for those behind the show's bold vision.
"Over the past four seasons, Lisa and Jonah have taken viewers on a mind-bending odyssey, raising the bar at every step," the network said in a statement to E! News. "We are tremendously grateful to them, along with their immensely talented cast, producers and crew, and all of our partners at Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television. It's been a thrill to join them on this journey."
Meanwhile, the creators joked about the timeliness of Westworld after its cancelation. "We've been privileged to tell these stories about the future of consciousness—both human and beyond," Jonah and Lisa said in a joint statement, "in the brief window of time before our AI overlords forbid us from doing so."