The Masked Singer's Mantis and Gargoyle Revealed

As for Gargoyle, he hit the stage to sing "DJ Got Us Fallin' in Love" by Usher featuring Pitbull, sharing that "music always gets him in the zone."



The show's panelists also took a few guesses with Jenny naming Michael B. Jordan as her assumption. Nicole's answer was Marshawn Lynch and Ken chose Anthony Mackie as his. Though it's worth noting Robin came the closest, guessing that it was Los Angeles Chargers player Joey Bosa.

But instead, under the mask proved to be Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen. And as the NFL player noted, his attire proved to be one he had to tackle, sharing, "I was more nervous in the mask than without it."