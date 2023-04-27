The Masked Singer's Mantis and Gargoyle Revealed

The mystery of these contestants really got the judges.
During the April 26 episode of The Masked Singer, Medusa, Mantis and Gargoyle duked it out for their "Battle of the Saved" night. As for Mantis, he hit the stage to belt out "You Really Got Me" by The Kinks—and the panelists had a few incorrect guesses as to he could be.
Judge Robin Thicke guessed it was Dennis Quaid behind the costume and Nicole Scherzinger assumed Mantis was Steve Buscemi. Meanwhile, Jenny McCarthy- Wahlberg said Kevin Bacon as her answer, with Ken Jeong adding that Brendan Fraser was his guess.
But Mantis was unveiled to be none other than La Bamba actor Lou Diamond Phillips.
"I love Lou Diamond Phillips," Robin said, per Today. "When I was right at that young boy age, two of my favorite movies were La Bamba. My god, that movie had a huge impact on me. I listened to the soundtrack daily. And then Young Guns, that was my thing."
The Young Guns alum revealed that his appearance on the show was all thanks to someone close to home, sharing that the competition series "is my daughter's favorite show."
As for Gargoyle, he hit the stage to sing "DJ Got Us Fallin' in Love" by Usher featuring Pitbull, sharing that "music always gets him in the zone."
The show's panelists also took a few guesses with Jenny naming Michael B. Jordan as her assumption. Nicole's answer was Marshawn Lynch and Ken chose Anthony Mackie as his. Though it's worth noting Robin came the closest, guessing that it was Los Angeles Chargers player Joey Bosa.
But instead, under the mask proved to be Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen. And as the NFL player noted, his attire proved to be one he had to tackle, sharing, "I was more nervous in the mask than without it."
As for Medusa, her mask will remain on for yet another battle.
The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.