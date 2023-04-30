Inside Taylor Swift's Gorgeous Friendship With Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Watch : Did Taylor Swift Hint at Joe Alwyn Breakup on The Eras Tour?

It's nice to have a friend. It's even better to have two of them.

While Taylor Swift is known for her squad, there are two members of her inner circle that she's particularly close with: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. In fact, the "Anti-Hero" singer is so tight with the power couple that Blake and Ryan's children—daughters James, 8; Inez, 6; Betty, 3, and baby No. 4, whose name has not yet been revealed—call her Aunt Taylor and have played integral roles in some of her hit songs.

And after her recent breakup with Joe Alwyn, Taylor took a break from her sold-out Eras tour to spend some quality time with the Gossip Girl alum and Deadpool star in New York City before Taylor and Blake were spotted out and about with Gigi Hadid and HAIM. Multiple Tay and Blake sightings in one week? You know you love it.

So, when did Taylor's friendship with Blake and Ryan begin? Ironically enough, it started with spillage of some "Bad Blood".