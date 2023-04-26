Inside Halsey and Alev Aydin's Co-Parenting Relationship After Breakup

Watch : Halsey Says They Wonder "If I Chose the Wrong Life"

Despite breaking up, Halsey and Alev Aydin are choosing to be kind.

A source close to the situation told E! News there was no drama when the couple, who share 21-month-old son Ender Ridley Aydin, called it quits. "The split was amicable," the insider shared, "and they plan to co-parent."

So, why did recently Halsey file paperwork to request full physical custody and joint legal custody of their child? According to the source, it was a purposeful legal move.

"Halsey is going on tour this summer and plans to bring their son with her," the insider explained. "They had to file this way so that their son could join the tour."

The "Without Me" artist is already slated for performances in New Jersey, Florida, California and more states in June and July.

In court documents obtained by E! News on April 25, the singer, who uses she/her and they/them pronouns, asked that she and Alev both pay for legal fees. In addition, Halsey requested visitation rights for the film producer.