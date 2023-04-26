Inside Halsey and Alev Aydin's Co-Parenting Relationship After Breakup

Despite breaking up, Halsey and Alev Aydin are choosing to be kind.
A source close to the situation told E! News there was no drama when the couple, who share 21-month-old son Ender Ridley Aydin, called it quits. "The split was amicable," the insider shared, "and they plan to co-parent."
So, why did recently Halsey file paperwork to request full physical custody and joint legal custody of their child? According to the source, it was a purposeful legal move.
"Halsey is going on tour this summer and plans to bring their son with her," the insider explained. "They had to file this way so that their son could join the tour."
The "Without Me" artist is already slated for performances in New Jersey, Florida, California and more states in June and July.
In court documents obtained by E! News on April 25, the singer, who uses she/her and they/them pronouns, asked that she and Alev both pay for legal fees. In addition, Halsey requested visitation rights for the film producer.
Halsey—whose real name is Ashley Nicolette Frangipane—was first romantically linked to Alev in January 2021, though the two originally met because he was supposed to work on a project with the 28-year-old. Their love story was played out in Halsey's "So Good" music video, which was directed by Alev.
"Alev and i first met because he was supposed to write and direct a movie about my life," Halsey wrote in a June 2022 Instagram post. "we started a family and now he's written and directed this little film about OUR life. the pangs of longing for what could be…and what became."
It's unclear when the couple broke up, though Alev gave a shoutout to Halsey on Valentine's Day earlier this year. On Instagram, he posted photo of the pair riding on the back of a golf cart with the caption: "My Sweet Valentine, I Love You."
At the time, Halsey also sent love to the screenwriter by sharing a picture of the two kissing, writing alongside two heart emojis, "ya'aburnee," which is an Arabic term meaning "you bury me."
E! News has reached out to their reps but hasn't received a comment.