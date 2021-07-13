Halsey Shares Rare Insight Into How “The Stars Aligned” For Her Relationship With Alev Aydin

Watch : Halsey Poses Semi-Nude With a Baby on New Album Cover

Halsey has admitted she's "Bad at Love," but she's trying to do it right this time around.

The 26-year-old singer, who is preparing to welcome her first child with screenwriter Alev Aydin, has kept their relationship private, revealing few details to her fans aside from the occasional photo.

"I've never talked about him before," she told Allure for its August 2021 cover story. "That's crazy."

It turns out that's by design. Halsey told the outlet that she has developed boundaries for her love life, saying, "I signed up to give my whole life away; my loved ones didn't."

That's why, as she put it, "Nobody knew I was dating someone... As if people were entitled to an update, like, ‘I've met someone, we're going on dates, it's getting serious, they've moved in, we're planning a child, we are having a baby, we had a baby, this is the gender....'"

Despite the "judginess" she has felt toward their romance, Halsey is ready to share some details about the father of her child. For starters, she and Alev have been "really good friends" for four years, and they started spending "a lot of time together" while he was writing a biopic about her life, she said.