This Isn't Gossip: Here's Proof Blake Lively Is the Queen of the Met Gala

Take notes, Serena van der Woodsen.
While Blake Lively's Gossip Girl character had many stylish New York City moments over the years, it's the star's IRL Met Gala appearances that really deserve a standing ovation.
In fact, it was just last year that the 35-year-old shut down the iconic Met steps when she arrived in a jaw-dropping Versace Atelier gown, complete with a copper bow. As she made her way up the stairs, Lively's dress transformed—with the help of assistants—into an icy green design, complete with matching gloves.
The Age of Adaline star's looks were a nod to Statue of Liberty, in honor of the night's theme, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion."
While chatting with E! News on the red carpet, Lively—who served as a co-chair of the 2022 Met Gala alongside husband Ryan Reynolds—noted that her train had "a constellation from Grand Central Station" and "lots of little references" to NYC.
And although Lively—who recently welcomed her fourth child with Reynolds—has yet to publicly confirm her attendance to the 2023 Met Gala on May 1, which will be a tribute to the late Karl Lagerfeld, E! is taking a look back at her memorable moments at the stylish event over the years.
To see Lively's lovely Met Gala evolution, dating all the way back to 2008, keep scrolling.