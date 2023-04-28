This Isn't Gossip: Here's Proof Blake Lively Is the Queen of the Met Gala

Blake Lively has been turning heads on the Met Gala red carpet since 2008. Ahead of the 2023 event on May 1, do yourself a simple favor and look back at her iconic fashion evolution.

Take notes, Serena van der Woodsen.

While Blake Lively's Gossip Girl character had many stylish New York City moments over the years, it's the star's IRL Met Gala appearances that really deserve a standing ovation.

In fact, it was just last year that the 35-year-old shut down the iconic Met steps when she arrived in a jaw-dropping Versace Atelier gown, complete with a copper bow. As she made her way up the stairs, Lively's dress transformed—with the help of assistants—into an icy green design, complete with matching gloves.

The Age of Adaline star's looks were a nod to Statue of Liberty, in honor of the night's theme, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion."

While chatting with E! News on the red carpet, Lively—who served as a co-chair of the 2022 Met Gala alongside husband Ryan Reynolds—noted that her train had "a constellation from Grand Central Station" and "lots of little references" to NYC.

photos
Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds: Romance Rewind

And although Lively—who recently welcomed her fourth child with Reynolds—has yet to publicly confirm her attendance to the 2023 Met Gala on May 1, which will be a tribute to the late Karl Lagerfeld, E! is taking a look back at her memorable moments at the stylish event over the years. 

To see Lively's lovely Met Gala evolution, dating all the way back to 2008, keep scrolling.

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage.com
2008

For the Gossip Girl alum's first Met Gala appearance, she donned a Ralph Lauren design.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images
2009

Blake wore a daring blue Versace dress to the 2009 Met Gala.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
2010

The stylish star was back in blue at the 2010 Met Gala, striking a pose in Marchesa this time.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images
2011

In 2011, a strawberry blonde Blake wore a silver Chanel dress.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
2013

For the "Punk: Chaos to Couture" theme, Blake wore a strapless Gucci dress paired with drop earrings.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
2014

The following year, Blake walked the Met Gala steps in another gorgeous Gucci design.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images
2016

Pretty in pink! Blake looked beautiful in this pink Gucci dress at the 2016 Met Gala.

Jackson Lee/FilmMagic
2017

Showstopper! The actress had cameras flashing as she worked the carpet in this incredible Atelier Versace dress.

Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
2018

Blake turned heads in this jaw-dropping Versace design at the 2018 Met Gala, topping many best dressed lists.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images; Shutterstock
2022

The Age of Adaline star, who served as a co-chair for the 2022 Met Gala, arrived at the event in a gorgeous Versace Atelier gown—that transformed into a second look once she hit the iconic steps. 

