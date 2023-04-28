This Isn't Gossip: Here's Proof Blake Lively Is the Queen of the Met Gala

Watch : See Blake Lively's STUNNING Met Gala 2022 Transformation!

Take notes, Serena van der Woodsen.

While Blake Lively's Gossip Girl character had many stylish New York City moments over the years, it's the star's IRL Met Gala appearances that really deserve a standing ovation.

In fact, it was just last year that the 35-year-old shut down the iconic Met steps when she arrived in a jaw-dropping Versace Atelier gown, complete with a copper bow. As she made her way up the stairs, Lively's dress transformed—with the help of assistants—into an icy green design, complete with matching gloves.

The Age of Adaline star's looks were a nod to Statue of Liberty, in honor of the night's theme, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion."

While chatting with E! News on the red carpet, Lively—who served as a co-chair of the 2022 Met Gala alongside husband Ryan Reynolds—noted that her train had "a constellation from Grand Central Station" and "lots of little references" to NYC.