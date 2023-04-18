Rachel McAdams Makes Rare Comment About Family Life With Her 2 Kids

Watch : Where Rachel McAdams Sees Regina George Today

Rachel McAdams is giving a glimpse into her life as a mom.

While The Notebook actress is notoriously private about her family life with longtime boyfriend Jamie Linden and their two kids, a 5-year-old son and a daughter who they welcomed in late 2020, she recently revealed the activity she enjoys doing with her little ones: bike rides.

As McAdams noted in an interview with Bustle published April 18, "All my bikes have baby seats."

And having given birth to her daughter just five months before shooting her new movie, Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret, McAdams was pulling the juggling act of playing the mom of an adolescent in front of the camera while parenting a toddler and a newborn. Referring to having to pump and breastfeed between shots, she joked, "I felt like a milking machine."

But being a mom IRL was crucial for her preparation in transforming into Barb in the Judy Bloom adaptation.