Rachel McAdams Makes Rare Comment About Family Life With Her 2 Kids

Rachel McAdams is giving a glimpse into her life as a mom.
While The Notebook actress is notoriously private about her family life with longtime boyfriend Jamie Linden and their two kids, a 5-year-old son and a daughter who they welcomed in late 2020, she recently revealed the activity she enjoys doing with her little ones: bike rides.
As McAdams noted in an interview with Bustle published April 18, "All my bikes have baby seats."
And having given birth to her daughter just five months before shooting her new movie, Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret, McAdams was pulling the juggling act of playing the mom of an adolescent in front of the camera while parenting a toddler and a newborn. Referring to having to pump and breastfeed between shots, she joked, "I felt like a milking machine."
But being a mom IRL was crucial for her preparation in transforming into Barb in the Judy Bloom adaptation.
"As a mom, it's not too, too hard to find the messiness, the privilege of getting to watch a child grow up and be their parent," McAdams told People in an interview published April 17. "I think that's a really lucky place, a spot to be in, and I think Barb feels that."
And although the Game Night star keeps her kids out of the spotlight as much as possible she has previously opened up about what it means for her to be a mom.
"It's the greatest thing that's ever happened to me, hands down," McAdams gushed during an interview with The Sunday Times in 2018. "People say your life is not your own anymore, but I had 39 years of me. I was sick of me. I was so happy to put the focus on some other person. I waited a long time for motherhood."