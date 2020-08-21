Rachel McAdams Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Rachel McAdams is getting ready to welcome baby no. 2.

The Notebook star and her boyfriend, Jamie Linden, are expecting their second child together. While the couple has not commented on the news, the actress was photographed out in Los Angeles debuting her baby bump this week.

In April 2018, reports revealed the couple welcomed a baby boy, whose name has yet to be publicly shared. The star is notoriously private about her personal life, but she has made the rare comment or two about what it's like to be a mom.

Months after welcoming her first child, the actress told The Sunday Times that becoming a mom was the "greatest thing that's ever happened to me, hands down."

"[People say] your life is not your own anymore," McAdams shared. "But I had 39 years of me, I was sick of me, I was so happy to put the focus on some other person. I waited a long time [for motherhood]."