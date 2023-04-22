Checking In With All the Former Stars of Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Watch : Daisy Kelliher Teases Below Deck Romance With Colin on Season 4

Uncork the champagne, polish up the guest cabins and iron your polos because—after some potentially disastrous engine issues—Parsifal III has officially set sail in Sardinia, Italy. Sorta.

On board for another wild ride: Chief engineer Colin Macrae, first mate Gary King, chief stew Daisy Kelliher and all of their post-kiss, will-they-or-won't-they energy.

But even though Captain Glenn Shephard has brought the core gang back together for season four of Bravo's Below Deck Sailing Yacht, he did say ciao to some season three favorites like talented chef Marcos Spaziani and his ability to whip up Michelin-star worthy eats even when the yacht is at a full keel.

And he's not the only crew member to have sailed off into the sunset, with nearly two dozen former deckhands and stews having left behind their polos (and a love for getting sloppy drunk on the flybridge) after just one season of working on the 177-foot vessel.