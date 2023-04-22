Checking In With All the Former Stars of Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Uncork the champagne, polish up the guest cabins and iron your polos because—after some potentially disastrous engine issues—Parsifal III has officially set sail in Sardinia, Italy. Sorta.
On board for another wild ride: Chief engineer Colin Macrae, first mate Gary King, chief stew Daisy Kelliher and all of their post-kiss, will-they-or-won't-they energy.
But even though Captain Glenn Shephard has brought the core gang back together for season four of Bravo's Below Deck Sailing Yacht, he did say ciao to some season three favorites like talented chef Marcos Spaziani and his ability to whip up Michelin-star worthy eats even when the yacht is at a full keel.
And he's not the only crew member to have sailed off into the sunset, with nearly two dozen former deckhands and stews having left behind their polos (and a love for getting sloppy drunk on the flybridge) after just one season of working on the 177-foot vessel.
Some took with them fond memories, season one chef Adam Glick's website describing "one entire overly dramatic yachting season." Others, a lifetime of being that one person from that show someone loved (or loved to hate).
As the series' pre-Daisy chief stew Jenna MacGillivray joked on Instagram, "I heard Below Deck Sailing is on Netflix. If you're new here, we go by the saying, if you can't say anything nice, ferme la bouche."
So as we eagerly await the next charter guests that will have us tweeting and the shocking Daisy-Colin boatmance that left Gary floored ("I'd be lying to you if I said I wasn't jealous," he admitted to E! News), let's veer off course just a bit and check out what our favorite former yachties are up to now.