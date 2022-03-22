Exclusive

Captain Glenn Shephard Unpacks That Terrifying Below Deck Sailing Yacht Incident

A powerful storm has the Parsifal III in jeopardy on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Hear Captain Glenn Shephard recount the "nightmare" incident in an exclusive interview with E! News.

By Allison Crist Mar 22, 2022 1:30 AMTags
TVReality TVExclusivesBravoCelebritiesNBCU
Watch: What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck"

If you're still reeling from the latest episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, just know that Captain Glenn Shephard is too.

Viewers were hit with a "to be continued..." message on March 21 just as the crew began to realize that Parsifal III and everybody on board were in danger. Now, Capt. Glenn is looking back at what exactly went so wrong. 

"The whole thing was such a nightmare," he exclusively tells E! News, explaining that the boat encountered a squall, a sudden storm that seems to come out of nowhere. Wind speeds ramped up extremely fast, and "the person who was supposed to be keeping an eye out [was] a massive disappointment," Glenn said.

He's talking about deckhand Tom Pearson, who was on anchor watch at the time, but rather than focus on his shortcomings, Capt. Glenn instead commended the rest of the crew for stepping up: "Everybody else pretty much—especially Gary [King] and Colin [Macrae]—did an amazing exemplary job."

photos
Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 Cast

Viewers will have to tune in to see how exactly the group handles the situation, but without giving too much away, Capt. Glenn reveals that the storm was so bad, it threatened "the charter, the season and the boat."

Bravo

"It's as serious as it gets," he adds. "I mean, there are boats, similar boats, who have been in the same situation where they didn't recover."

Capt. Glenn says that he's had plenty of "scary experiences" in his over 21 years in the industry, but the incident aboard the Parsifal III "was one of the worst" he's ever faced.

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht saga continues Mondays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Baby Boy Is No Longer Named Wolf

2

Matthew Lawrence Responds to Divorce Papers Filed by Cheryl Burke

3

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Present Kris and Kendall Jenner Gave Baby Wolf

Behind the scenes drama? What do I watch next? Click here to get all the TV scoop straight in your inbox.

Trending Stories

1

Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Baby Boy Is No Longer Named Wolf

2

Matthew Lawrence Responds to Divorce Papers Filed by Cheryl Burke

3

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Present Kris and Kendall Jenner Gave Baby Wolf

4

Inside Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's Unusual Love Story

5

Here's What Happened When Miley Cyrus Spotted a "F--k Nick Jonas" Sign