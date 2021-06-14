Is JL the Father of Dani Soares' Baby? Watch the Shocking Below Deck Sailing Yacht Reunion Trailer

Watch : What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck"

This just might be a perfect storm.

In an exclusive sneak peek at next week's Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion on Monday, June 21 and Tuesday, June 22, it's anchor's away on the drama. The so-called "crazy" second season included love triangles, boat crashes and a surprise pregnancy but now the cast of yachtie hotties will have to face one another for the first time since filming.

Reunion host Andy Cohen kicks off the highly-anticipated reunion by asking Gary King whether he believes he was a "twat" to the women onboard, while Daisy Kelliher claps back at Gary's comment that she was a "giant bitch."

"Don't put words in my mouth, Daisy," Gary counters.

And did Sydney Zaruba really break "girl code" with Alli Dore?

All we know is emotions ran high. "OK, put it this way, after we finished filming the reunion I was so emotionally jarred," Alli exclusively told E! News. "I think I cried for like an hour after. It was the overwhelm of the whole season. That was my first time seeing Sydney as well, and I felt quite emotional about that."

Yet there is one more bombshell left onboard this sinking ship: Who really is the father of Dani Soares' baby girl?