Go Inside the Love Lives of Stranger Things Stars

Watch : Millie Bobby Brown Announces ENGAGEMENT to Jake Bongiovi

The cast of Stranger Things is no stranger to love.

Take Millie Bobby Brown for example, who recently announced her engagement to Jake Bongiovi—the son of musician Jon Bon Jovi—after almost two years of dating. On April 11, the 19-year-old posted a black-and-white photo of the two in a happy embrace as she wore a diamond on that finger.

"I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all," she wrote on Instagram, quoting a lyrics from Taylor Swift's 2019 smash "Lover."

The comments section was quickly filled with well wishes for the couple, including several sweet messages from Millie's co-stars.

"OH MY GOD CONGRATS," Noah Schnapp wrote, while Jamie Campbell Bower dropped a slew of red heart emojis.

Added Cara Buono, "Beautiful! So happy for you!"

And while it's clear that Millie isn't going to leggo of her eggo—erm, fiancé—any time soon, she's not the only one on cloud 11 in the love department.