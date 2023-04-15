Go Inside the Love Lives of Stranger Things Stars

The cast of Stranger Things is no stranger to love.
Take Millie Bobby Brown for example, who recently announced her engagement to Jake Bongiovi—the son of musician Jon Bon Jovi—after almost two years of dating. On April 11, the 19-year-old posted a black-and-white photo of the two in a happy embrace as she wore a diamond on that finger.
"I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all," she wrote on Instagram, quoting a lyrics from Taylor Swift's 2019 smash "Lover."
The comments section was quickly filled with well wishes for the couple, including several sweet messages from Millie's co-stars.
"OH MY GOD CONGRATS," Noah Schnapp wrote, while Jamie Campbell Bower dropped a slew of red heart emojis.
Added Cara Buono, "Beautiful! So happy for you!"
And while it's clear that Millie isn't going to leggo of her eggo—erm, fiancé—any time soon, she's not the only one on cloud 11 in the love department.
Her onscreen boyfriend, Finn Wolfhard, has been romantically linked to actress Elsie Richter in real-life. In a 2021 interview with The Washington Post, the actor said he had to go public with their relationship after a fan threatened to expose Elsie's address.
"They're like, ‘Oh, OK, I'm so sorry. We love her,' " he recalled. "It all fades literally once you're like, ‘Hey, calm down. It's cool. I'm a real person.' It's almost like a trance or something. Maybe it's a power thing."
Who else is dating? Read on for details into the love lives of the Stranger Things cast.