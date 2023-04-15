Go Inside the Love Lives of Stranger Things Stars

Millie Bobby Brown is engaged to Jake Bongiovi, but what about her Stranger Things co-stars? Read on to find out who is in a relationship and who is single.

The cast of Stranger Things is no stranger to love.

Take Millie Bobby Brown for example, who recently announced her engagement to Jake Bongiovi—the son of musician Jon Bon Jovi—after almost two years of dating. On April 11, the 19-year-old posted a black-and-white photo of the two in a happy embrace as she wore a diamond on that finger. 

"I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all," she wrote on Instagram, quoting a lyrics from Taylor Swift's 2019 smash "Lover."

The comments section was quickly filled with well wishes for the couple, including several sweet messages from Millie's co-stars.

"OH MY GOD CONGRATS," Noah Schnapp wrote, while Jamie Campbell Bower dropped a slew of red heart emojis.

Added Cara Buono, "Beautiful! So happy for you!"

And while it's clear that Millie isn't going to leggo of her eggo—erm, fiancé—any time soon, she's not the only one on cloud 11 in the love department.  

Her onscreen boyfriend, Finn Wolfhard, has been romantically linked to actress Elsie Richter in real-life. In a 2021 interview with The Washington Post, the actor said he had to go public with their relationship after a fan threatened to expose Elsie's address.

"They're like, ‘Oh, OK, I'm so sorry. We love her,' " he recalled. "It all fades literally once you're like, ‘Hey, calm down. It's cool. I'm a real person.' It's almost like a trance or something. Maybe it's a power thing."

Who else is dating? Read on for details into the love lives of the Stranger Things cast.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images
Millie Bobby Brown

Millie's relationship with Jake Bongiovi—the son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi— dates back to at least June 2021, when Jake posted a photo of the couple on Instagram with the caption "bff <3." 

After making their red carpet debut as a couple at the BAFTA Film Awards in March 2022, the two proved that their fashion sense was in sync when they stepped out to Stranger Things' season four premiere in May wearing matching black-and-white ensembles. And later that month, Millie posted a throwback photo of Jake hanging out with her Stranger Things co-star Finn Wolfhard on set, proving that her man has her work family's stamp of appoval.

Millie announced her engagement to Jake in April 2023, posting a photo of the two sharing a laugh while the actress wore a diamond sparkler on her wedding ring finger. She captioned the snap with lyrics from "Lover" by Taylor Swift: "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all."

We rate this relationship an 11 out 10.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images; Instagram
Finn Wolfhard

Finn isn't lacking in the love department himself! The 20-year-old is currently dating actress Elsie Richter, though the two keep their relationship very private. In a November 2021 interview with The Washington Post, Finn said a fan threatened to expose Elsie's address unless Finn confirmed their relationship. He was forced to comply.

"They're like, ‘Oh, OK, I'm so sorry. We love her,' " he told the paper. "It all fades literally once you're like, ‘Hey, calm down. It's cool. I'm a real person.' It's almost like a trance or something. Maybe it's a power thing."

Most notably, Elsie appeared in seven episodes of the HBO series Doll & Em.

Finn and Elsie have been together since mid-2021. 

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton

Love blossomed in Hawkins!

Natalia, who plays Nancy Wheeler, and Charlie, who plays Jonathan Byers, have been linked since 2017 when they made their red carpet debut at The Fashion Awards in London. 

Their characters are intrinsically linked, which has led for plenty of on-screen time together, which Natalia doesn't take for granted.

"It's always really fun. We're really comfortable with each other, so we can play and feel more free, and we can talk about it before," she told Refinery29 in 2019. "There's that sense of who knows if you'll ever work together with this person ever again? Who knows? This might be your only chance to play like this." 

Despite the fact they've been public about their relationship, don't expect the couple to put everything on display. "Some people are very good about being open and sharing," Natalia told Cosmopolitan in May 2022, "and other people feel a little more comfortable holding some things for themselves."

instagram
Gaten Matarazzo

Gaten, who plays Dustin, has been dating girlfriend Lizzy Yu for more than four years. He made note of their anniversary with a cute Instagram post on March 7, posting a picture of Lizzy captioned: "Four years? That's dope. I love you. Thanks for being my best friend. Happy anniversary goob."

In May 2021, the couple attended prom together! Gaten posted a photo on Instagram of the couple all dressed up with caption: "Got to go to prom with this goober. Thanks for letting me tag along broski. Love you"

Gaten and Lizzy live together in New Jersey—with three cats!—which was revealed in a May 2022 interview with Esquire. Lizzy is an actress herself and will soon appear in Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender adaptation.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Joe Keery

Joe has been dating actress Maika Monroe since 2017. 

According to GQ, the couple met at a party in Los Angeles in 2017. That same year, they worked together on the film After Everything before going public with their relationship at the season two premiere of Stranger Things.

Joe and Maika keep things pretty private on social media, but often support each other at red carpet events and award shows. Most recently, the two appeared at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in 2022.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Maya Hawke

Maya, who joined Stranger Things as Robin in season three, has been dating musician Spencer Barnett since early 2022. The two were spotted celebrating Valentine's Day together in New York City and were seen in Paris together later in the month.

Maya previously dated actor Tom Sturridge.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Noah Schnapp

While there were rumblings that Noah, who plays Will Byers, dated Millie in the early days of the show, the two appear to simply be the best of friends. In February 2022, Noah posted a series of photos from Millie's 18th birthday party on Instagram, which included shots of Millie's boyfriend Jake. 

He came out as gay in January 2023, noting in a TikTok video that his friends and family were unfazed when they learned of his sexuality. "When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years," he recalled, "and all they said was 'we know.'"

At the moment, Noah appears to be single.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Caleb McLaughlin

In an interview with Wired in 2021, Caleb, who plays Lucas, said he was single. 

However, Caleb maintained that he's always going to keep things close to the vest. "If I'm actually dating someone, if I'm in a relationship," he said, "you wouldn't know."

