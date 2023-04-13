These Survivor 44 Contestants Are Dating After Meeting on the Island

Watch : "Survivor" Stars Sierra & Joe Reflect on Unlikely Love Story

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for the most recent episode of Survivor 44

He may be gone, but his fire is certainly still burning.

That's because according to Survivor 44 jury member Matt Blankinship, his showmance with Frannie Marin has continued off the island.

"The Frankinship is riding the wind," he told Parade in an interview out April 13. "We are sailing full speed. We're still dating, we're still together. We've done the Ethiopian food; we've got road trips coming up. We're going strong."

Matt's journey on the show came to an end on the April 12 episode when he was voted out in a rather frustrating post-merge twist that put only four out of the 11 remaining contestants up for elimination. In an even crueler bit of irony, it was his No. 1 ally Frannie's immunity win that set his eventual fate at tribal council into motion.