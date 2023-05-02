Kim Kardashian and Ex Pete Davidson Reunite at 2023 Met Gala 8 Months After Breakup

Watch : Met Gala 2023: Kim Kardashian's Doing Amazing Sweetie in Pearls

Live from New York, it's Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian at the 2023 Met Gala.

More than eight months after their breakup, the Saturday Night Live alum and the Kardashians star crossed paths while attending the May 1 event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. (See all the celebrities on the Met Gala 2023 red carpet here.)

Dressed in Fendi, Pete was photographed catching up with Kim—who stunned in a beaded Schiaparelli gown—and fellow guest Usher inside the star-studded party.

The Met Gala is a sepcial place for the former couple. After all, it's where the two first met back in May 2021.

"He had been asking around for my number a little bit," Kim recalled on an episode of Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast last year. "I saw him at the Met and he knew I was hosting SNL, but it wasn't announced yet. He came up to me and we were talking about SNL."