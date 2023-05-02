Kim Kardashian and Ex Pete Davidson Reunite at 2023 Met Gala 8 Months After Breakup

Live from New York, it's Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian at the 2023 Met Gala.
More than eight months after their breakup, the Saturday Night Live alum and the Kardashians star crossed paths while attending the May 1 event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. (See all the celebrities on the Met Gala 2023 red carpet here.)
Dressed in Fendi, Pete was photographed catching up with Kim—who stunned in a beaded Schiaparelli gown—and fellow guest Usher inside the star-studded party.
The Met Gala is a sepcial place for the former couple. After all, it's where the two first met back in May 2021.
"He had been asking around for my number a little bit," Kim recalled on an episode of Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast last year. "I saw him at the Met and he knew I was hosting SNL, but it wasn't announced yet. He came up to me and we were talking about SNL."
While Kim had difficulties giving Pete her number at the time due to the gloves on her Balenciaga outfit, the pair reconnected in October 2021 when she appeared on his NBC sketch comedy show. During the broadcast, the pair shared an onscreen kiss—something that Kim said had sparked "a little zing" in her mind—and they started dating shortly after.
"When we kissed, I was just like, 'Hmm!'" the SKIMS mogul remembered. "A few days later, I was like, 'Hmm, there is some BDE action."
Last May, Kim turned heads in Marilyn Monroe's iconic Bob Mackie-designed dress as she and Pete stepped out to 2022 Met Gala. The glamorous date night was documented on an episode of The Kardashians, during which the couple reminisced about their first encounter.
"Remember when I asked for your number at the last Met and you pretended that you couldn't give it to me because you had gloves on?" Pete asked, prompting Kim to quip, "I know. Will you ask me again this time? I don't have gloves on."
However, their romance fizzled out by August and the two parted ways after nine months of dating. Though Kim and Pete had "a lot of love and respect for each other," insiders close to the pair told E! News at the time of the split that their demanding schedules ultimately "made it really difficult to maintain a relationship."
Since the split, Pete has romantically moved on with his Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star Chase Sui Wonders. As for Kim? The reality star previously said she's "not ready" to date yet.
"I'm not looking for anything," she shared during a September appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan. "I think I just really need to be by myself and focus on finishing law school and my kids."
