Kim Kardashian Reveals She Did Not Pass First Year Law Student Exam

Kim Kardashian is rethinking her goal of being a lawyer.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Thursday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode on May 27, the mother of four makes a shocking announcement to sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian. "So you guys, I did not pass the baby bar," Kim states.

The SKIMS founder explains in a confessional that the structure of her journey to the bar exam looks a little different than that of an average law student. "If you are doing law school the way I'm doing it, it is a four-year program instead of your typical three-year program," Kim says. "And after year one, you have to take the baby bar. This would actually harder, I hear, than the official bar."

In a flashback, Kim's mentor, attorney Jessica Jackson, explains that Kim needs a score of 560 to pass the first year law student exam; she got a 474 on her first try taking the test. "That is extremely close on a test that most people are not taking in the middle of a pandemic," Jackson tells her.