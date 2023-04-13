Kourtney Kardashian Receives Late Dad Robert Kardashian’s Wedding Ring in Emotional BTS Moment

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian Talks DRUNKEN Las Vegas Wedding

Kourtney Kardashian received the most sentimental piece of jewelry on her wedding day.

In the newly released Hulu special, ‘Til Death Do Us Part: Kourtney & Travis, Kourtney and Travis Barker shared an up-close-and-personal look at their journey leading up to their official Italian wedding in May 2022.

And the night before Kourtney walked down the aisle, her mom Kris Jenner, presented her with the most priceless gift imaginable: The wedding ring that Kourtney's late dad, Robert Kardashian Sr., who died of esophageal cancer in 2003, gave to Kris when they wed.

"She gave me her wedding ring from my dad," a tearful Kourtney explained during the special, which debuted April 13. "When my dad died, I remember thinking like, 'I never wanna get married because my dad isn't there to walk me down the aisle,' so that gift meant so much."

Added Travis, "It was amazing."

And despite his absence, Robert has been with the couple in spirit through their milestones.