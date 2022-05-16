Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Married: Look Back at Their Epic Love Story

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian Explains How She BROKE Her Engagement Ring

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have officially said, "I do."

After dating for more than a year, sources told E! News that the Blink-182 drummer, 46, and reality star, 43, tied the knot—for real this time—in a courthouse in Santa Barbara, Calif. on May 15.

One insider, who is close friends with Kourtney, told E! News, "Kourtney is over the moon and so excited to start this next chapter with Travis. They were excited about this day and madly in love."

A seperate source told E! News that Kourtney's grandmother, Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell, attended the nuptials as a witness.

Kourtney—mom to Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, who she shares with ex Scott Disick—wore a white minidress and white veil, while Travis—dad to Landon, 18, Alabama, 16, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 23, who he shares with ex Shanna Moakler—wore a black suit and black sunglasses.