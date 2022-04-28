Travis Barker Went to Robert Kardashian Sr.'s Grave to Ask for His Permission to Marry Kourtney

Watch : Travis Barker's SPECIAL Birthday Message to Kourtney Kardashian

Some gestures are simply priceless.



In the April 28 episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, the family gave fans an up-close-and-personal look at the days leading up to Travis Barker proposing to Kourtney Kardashian (which happened in epic fashion last October).



And in addition to pulling out all the stops, Kris Jenner revealed that before her future son-in-law popped the question, he made sure to involve another special person close to Kourtney: her late father, Robert Kardashian, Sr. The high powered lawyer, who became a household name during the O.J. Simpson trial, died of esophageal cancer in 2003 at the age of 59.



"He asked for her hand in marriage, and I was like, literally, I want to cry now," Kris told Kim Kardashian during the episode. "It was so sweet and so tender. And then he said he went to your dad's grave and asked your dad [for permission], and I just lost it."