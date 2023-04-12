Why Meghan Markle Isn't Attending King Charles III's Coronation With Prince Harry

The event is expected to be attended by other members of the royal family, including Prince William and Kate Middleton, whose oldest child Prince George, 9, will serve as one of the eight Pages of Honour that will walk the procession inside London's Westminster Abbey.

As for the total number of attendees, there should be quite the audience as the official invitation was sent out to 2,000 guests.

On April 4, Buckingham Palace unveiled the grand invitation for the ceremony, which touted a design that included a nod to Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September 2022.



Earlier this year, Harry—who along with Meghan, took a step back from royal duties in 2020—reflected on the possibility of attending his father's coronation on the heels of releasing his explosive memoir, Spare.



"There's a lot that can happen between now and then," he said during a January interview with ITV when asked about the May event. "But the door is always open. The ball is in their court. There's a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it."