Surprise! The Bachelor's Madison Prewett Just Added More Styles to Her Clothing Collaboration

We interviewed Madison Prewett because we think you'll like her picks. Madison is a paid spokesperson for Cupshe.

The Bachelor alum Madison Prewett launched her Cupshe clothing collaboration last week with styles inspired by her own experiences as a recent bride. The Bachelor Nation fan-favorite married Grant Troutt in October 2022 and she described the collection as a "one-stop shop" she wished she had for all of their wedding events. The clothing drop has lots of white ensembles for the bride along with that "something blue" and everything in between.

If you loved the drop, you're in luck because it just got even better with more styles. This partnership was a long time coming with Madison recalling, "I've been shopping at Cupshe for so long. In high school, my friends and I would show each other the Cupshe styles that we loved and what we wanted to buy next. I honestly just love the variety. I started with their swimsuits. And, then I just grew into loving their clothes." And, now she's designing them.

In an exclusive E! interview, Madison dished on some of her favorite pieces. Whether you're a bride, a bridesmaid, a wedding guest, or a fashionista who can't pass up affordable finds, you will love the new additions to the Cupshe X Madison Prewett capsule.