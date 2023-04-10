Surprise! The Bachelor's Madison Prewett Just Added More Styles to Her Clothing Collaboration

We interviewed Madison Prewett because we think you'll like her picks. Madison is a paid spokesperson for Cupshe. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The Bachelor alum Madison Prewett launched her Cupshe clothing collaboration last week with styles inspired by her own experiences as a recent bride. The Bachelor Nation fan-favorite married Grant Troutt in October 2022 and she described the collection as a "one-stop shop" she wished she had for all of their wedding events. The clothing drop has lots of white ensembles for the bride along with that "something blue" and everything in between.
If you loved the drop, you're in luck because it just got even better with more styles. This partnership was a long time coming with Madison recalling, "I've been shopping at Cupshe for so long. In high school, my friends and I would show each other the Cupshe styles that we loved and what we wanted to buy next. I honestly just love the variety. I started with their swimsuits. And, then I just grew into loving their clothes." And, now she's designing them.
In an exclusive E! interview, Madison dished on some of her favorite pieces. Whether you're a bride, a bridesmaid, a wedding guest, or a fashionista who can't pass up affordable finds, you will love the new additions to the Cupshe X Madison Prewett capsule.
Cupshe X Madison Collection
Cupshe X Madison Devotion High-Slit Satin Dress
"If you're attending a wedding or a bridesmaid, there is this really beautiful green dress with a satin-like material and an amazing neckline. Then, it has a little slit to it. It's so pretty and it's elegant. It's modest. It's classy. I feel like that would be a beautiful dress for a rehearsal dinner too. I would even wear it out for a nice dinner with my husband or the next time we go on a little vacation somewhere. It's one of my favorites."
Cupshe X Madison Love Eyelash Lace V-Neck Bodysuit
"I would say that I have really fallen in love with bodysuits. I have a few really good bodysuits in this collection that I'm really excited about."
Cupshe X Madison Love Ornate Lace Cami Bodysuit
"Bodysuits have been trending more lately, so I would say that's been something I was excited to have in the collection. You can pair it with shorts, pants, a skirt. They're very versatile. I'm excited for people to wear the bodysuits."
Cupshe X Madison Love Floral Lace Mini Dress
"We have a short, lace dress that's so flattering. I loved it when I saw it, but when I tried it on, I couldn't believe how stunning it is. I love lace. I like a higher neckline with a shorter dress. It brings a bit of balance. It's really pretty. It's perfect for a bridal lunch or an engagement party. I can't get over how it's just super flattering."
Cupshe X Madison Bouquet Floral Print Tie Strap Jumpsuit
"My husband loves the jumpsuits because he knows they're my favorite."
Cupshe X Madison Devotion One-Shoulder Top
"We have a lot of good pieces. I think it's really important to showcase style and personality and have some good, modest coverage at the same time."
