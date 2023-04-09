Kate Middleton, Prince William and Their 3 Kids Match in Blue for Easter Church Service

Kate Middleton and Prince William attended church at St George's Chapel on Easter with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in coordinated attires.

Watch: Prince George's Role in King Charles III's Coronation Revealed

Kate Middleton, Prince William and their children rang in Easter in blue-tiful attires.

The Prince and Princess of Wales stepped out on April 9 for Easter service at St George's Chapel with their children Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4. For the family outing, the group sported looks that all featured shades of blue.

Kate donned a royal blue coat paired with a matching hat and clutch. She completed the look with nude, pointed-toe heels. Meanwhile, Charlotte wore a blue floral dress paired with a navy coat, tights and flats.

Both George and dad William twinned in navy suits paired with button-up shirts and ties. As for Louis? He wore a navy blazer, a button-up shirt and a blue tie, paired with light blue shorts and high socks.

This marks the first Easter since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed at age 96 in September. This is also the first time the family has brought Louis to the Royal family's annual Easter church service.

Prince William Through the Years

In 2022, only Charlotte and George joined Kate and William for the event, where mom and daughter matched in light blue dresses and George and William both sported navy blue suits.

YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

On April 8, a day before the whole family attended Easter church service, the Prince of Wales and his eldest son also sported twinning looks as they attended soccer club Aston Villa FC's Premier League match against Nottingham Forest at Villa Park in Birmingham, England. During the father-son day out, George and his dad both wore navy sweaters over collared shirts.

In the coming month, George will take on an important responsibility during the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla, which is set to take place May 6. The prince, who is second in line to the throne, will serve as one of the eight Pages of Honour that will walk the procession and carry the robes inside London's Westminster Abbey. Other Pages of Honour will include Camilla's grandchildren Freddy Parker Bowles, Gus Lopes and Louis Lopes and her great-nephew Arthur Elliot.

To see George, Charlotte, Louis and their parents step out for Easter with other members of the royal family, keep reading...

YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Family of Five

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attended church service at St George's Chapel on April 9.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images
Sunday Style

Princess Eugenie stepped out in a floral dress paired with a cream coat and heels next to her husband Jack Brooksbank, who sported a crisp suit and tie.

YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Easter Outing

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla attended the gathering in blue looks.

YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Group Gathering

Mike Tindall and wife Zara Tindall were present for the service with daughters Mia Tindall and Lena Tindall. The group were seen walking with Princess Beatrice, her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and other royal family members.

Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Prince Louis' Debut

The family outing served as the first time that Louis was spotted in attendance for the Easter church service at St George's Chapel.

Antony Jones/GC Images
In-Sync Style

The mother-daughter duo matched in light blue during Easter 2022.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images
Mother and Son

Kate held Louis' hand as the pair walked side-by-side.

Samir Hussein/WireImage
Hand in Hand

Kate and Charlotte held hands while walking during the family outing.

Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Sunday Service

The 2023 Easter holiday marked the first since Queen Elizabeth II's passing in September.

