Kate Middleton, Prince William and Their 3 Kids Match in Blue for Easter Church Service

Kate Middleton, Prince William and their children rang in Easter in blue-tiful attires.
The Prince and Princess of Wales stepped out on April 9 for Easter service at St George's Chapel with their children Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4. For the family outing, the group sported looks that all featured shades of blue.
Kate donned a royal blue coat paired with a matching hat and clutch. She completed the look with nude, pointed-toe heels. Meanwhile, Charlotte wore a blue floral dress paired with a navy coat, tights and flats.
Both George and dad William twinned in navy suits paired with button-up shirts and ties. As for Louis? He wore a navy blazer, a button-up shirt and a blue tie, paired with light blue shorts and high socks.
This marks the first Easter since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed at age 96 in September. This is also the first time the family has brought Louis to the Royal family's annual Easter church service.
In 2022, only Charlotte and George joined Kate and William for the event, where mom and daughter matched in light blue dresses and George and William both sported navy blue suits.
On April 8, a day before the whole family attended Easter church service, the Prince of Wales and his eldest son also sported twinning looks as they attended soccer club Aston Villa FC's Premier League match against Nottingham Forest at Villa Park in Birmingham, England. During the father-son day out, George and his dad both wore navy sweaters over collared shirts.
In the coming month, George will take on an important responsibility during the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla, which is set to take place May 6. The prince, who is second in line to the throne, will serve as one of the eight Pages of Honour that will walk the procession and carry the robes inside London's Westminster Abbey. Other Pages of Honour will include Camilla's grandchildren Freddy Parker Bowles, Gus Lopes and Louis Lopes and her great-nephew Arthur Elliot.
