Kate Middleton, Prince William and Their 3 Kids Match in Blue for Easter Church Service

Kate Middleton, Prince William and their children rang in Easter in blue-tiful attires.

The Prince and Princess of Wales stepped out on April 9 for Easter service at St George's Chapel with their children Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4. For the family outing, the group sported looks that all featured shades of blue.

Kate donned a royal blue coat paired with a matching hat and clutch. She completed the look with nude, pointed-toe heels. Meanwhile, Charlotte wore a blue floral dress paired with a navy coat, tights and flats.

Both George and dad William twinned in navy suits paired with button-up shirts and ties. As for Louis? He wore a navy blazer, a button-up shirt and a blue tie, paired with light blue shorts and high socks.

This marks the first Easter since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed at age 96 in September. This is also the first time the family has brought Louis to the Royal family's annual Easter church service.