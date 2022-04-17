Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte Were Twinning at Easter Sunday Service

Watch : Princess Charlotte's Cutest Moments

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte are twinning for Easter.

The Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William brought their kids to the royal family's Easter Sunday service for the first time on April 17. The couple attended the annual event, held at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, with Charlotte, 6, and their eldest son Prince George, 8. Their youngest son, Prince Louis, 3, was not spotted.

Kate and Charlotte wore blue dresses—the duchess sported a bespoke pastel blue, knee-length Emilia Wickstead coat dress—an outfit she once sported at a 2017 visit to Luxembourg, paired with Emmy London "Rebecca Riviera" blue-gray suede pointed court pumps, while her daughter was dressed in a blue floral Rachel Riley "Forget Me Not" smocked dress, covered by a navy blue Il Porticciolo "Roberto" cardigan, and paired with light blue tights and black shoes.

William and George also twinned, wearing navy blue suits.

Since their kids were born, Kate and William have attended the royal Easter Sunday service almost every year, on their own.