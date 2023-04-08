Blake Lively Shares Chic Swimsuit Pics From Vacation With Ryan Reynolds and Family

Watch : Celebrities Who've Had Babies in 2023: Blake Lively & More!

Hey, Upper East Siders, Blake Lively shared a few looks at her tropical vacay that are not to be missed.

The Gossip Girl star gave a glimpse into her getaway with husband Ryan Reynolds and their family on Instagram April 8. The 35-year-old included a photo of herself posing in a black cutout by a pool overlooking the ocean, another swimsuit selfie taken on a balcony and a pic of Ryan smiling on the beach.

Blake and Ryan were joined on the trip by their respective moms, Tammy Reynolds and Elaine Lively, who posed with the couple for a group snap on the sand.

The actress captioned her post, "She sells seashells down by the seashore."

Glimpses into their trip come almost two months after Blake revealed that she and Ryan welcomed their fourth child together. Their newborn, whose name and sex has not been made public, joins sisters James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3.