Blake Lively Shares Chic Swimsuit Pics From Vacation With Ryan Reynolds and Family

Blake Lively shared a look into her tropical vacation with Ryan Reynolds. See the Gossip Girl star, who recently welcomed her fourth child with the Deadpool actor, pose by the pool.

Watch: Celebrities Who've Had Babies in 2023: Blake Lively & More!

Hey, Upper East Siders, Blake Lively shared a few looks at her tropical vacay that are not to be missed.

The Gossip Girl star gave a glimpse into her getaway with husband Ryan Reynolds and their family on Instagram April 8. The 35-year-old included a photo of herself posing in a black cutout by a pool overlooking the ocean, another swimsuit selfie taken on a balcony and a pic of Ryan smiling on the beach.

Blake and Ryan were joined on the trip by their respective moms, Tammy Reynolds and Elaine Lively, who posed with the couple for a group snap on the sand.

The actress captioned her post, "She sells seashells down by the seashore."

Glimpses into their trip come almost two months after Blake revealed that she and Ryan welcomed their fourth child together. Their newborn, whose name and sex has not been made public, joins sisters James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3. 

photos
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' Most Adorable Quotes About Each Other

As for how Blake broke the news? The Age of Adaline actress shared a photo of herself without a visible baby bump posed next to Ryan and Tammy on Instagram Feb. 12.

Instagram

Both Blake and Ryan have been vocal about their feelings towards parenthood over the years. Blake teased at the Forbes Power Women's Summit on Sept. 15, "I just like to create. Whether that's baking or storytelling or businesses or humans, I just really like creating. My family is the most important thing to me."

Instagram

On Ryan's end, he told E! News in 2016, before the birth of Inez, "There's nothing on Earth more grounding than having a baby. It's the best thing that could ever happen to someone."

