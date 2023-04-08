Prince George and Dad Prince William Twin Together at Soccer Match

Watch : Prince George's Role in King Charles III's Coronation Revealed

Prince William and mini-me son Prince George had themselves a ball this weekend.

On April 8, the Prince of Wales and his and wife Kate Middleton's eldest child, 9, had a father-son day out, watching soccer club Aston Villa FC play a Premier League match against Nottingham Forest at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

George, who occasionally accompanies his parents to sports games and other events, and his dad both wore navy sweaters over light collared shirts. From inside a VIP box, the royals cheered on Aston Villa. The team won 2-0.

The game took place one day before Easter Sunday, when the U.K. Royals traditionally attend a church service at St. George's Chapel at Winsor Castle. Last year, William and Kate brought along George and daughter Princess Charlotte, 7, while Prince Louis, 4, remained at home. Sunday's Easter service will mark the first for the Royal family since Queen Elizabeth II's death last September.