Prince George and Dad Prince William Twin Together at Soccer Match

See photos of Prince William and his mini-me son Prince George cheering on soccer team Aston Villa FC at a Premier League match on April 8.

Prince William and mini-me son Prince George had themselves a ball this weekend.

On April 8, the Prince of Wales and his and wife Kate Middleton's eldest child, 9, had a father-son day out, watching soccer club Aston Villa FC play a Premier League match against Nottingham Forest at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

George, who occasionally accompanies his parents to sports games and other events, and his dad both wore navy sweaters over light collared shirts. From inside a VIP box, the royals cheered on Aston Villa. The team won 2-0.

The game took place one day before Easter Sunday, when the U.K. Royals traditionally attend a church service at St. George's Chapel at Winsor Castle. Last year, William and Kate brought along George and daughter Princess Charlotte, 7, while Prince Louis, 4, remained at home. Sunday's Easter service will mark the first for the Royal family since Queen Elizabeth II's death last September.

They are also currently preparing for the coronation of the late monarch's son and William's father, King Charles III. There, George is set to take on a major role: The young prince, the second in line to the throne, will be one of eight Pages of Honour at the May 6 event. The group is tasked with carrying the King and Queen Consort Camilla's robes and will form part of the procession inside Westminster Abbey.

See photos of William and George on their father-son day out at the soccer match:

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
All Smiles

The father-son duo cheers on Aston Villa FC at the soccer club's Premier League match against Nottingham Forest at Villa Park on April 8, 2023.

Ryan Browne/Shutterstock
Go Team

William and his son cheer on Aston Villa FC at the soccer club's Premier League match against Nottingham Forest at Villa Park.

Ryan Browne/Shutterstock
Cheering on Their Team

The Prince of Wales and his son cheer on Aston Villa FC at the soccer club's Premier League match against Nottingham Forest at Villa Park.

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
VIP Box

The Prince of Wales and his son joined Christian Purslow, the chief executive of Aston Villa FC, at the soccer club's Premier League match against Nottingham Forest at Villa Park.

Ryan Browne/Shutterstock
Goal!

The Wales family cheers on Aston Villa FC at the soccer club's Premier League match against Nottingham Forest at Villa Park. Their team won 2-0.

