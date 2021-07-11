Britney SpearsKardashiansBachelor NationShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

Prince George Makes Surprise Appearance at Euro 2020 Final With Kate Middleton and Prince William

Will Prince George be England's lucky mascot yet again? The 7-year-old royal showed up for the England versus Italy Euro 2020 game on July 11.

Watch: Prince George Wins Hearts at a Soccer Game!

Prince George is joining in on the Euro 2020 fun with parents Kate Middleton and Prince William!

The 7-year-old, the couple's eldest child and third in line to the British throne, attended the soccer championship game with his parents on Sunday, July 11. Ahead of the match-up between Italy and England, William gave a special message on Instagram to his home country in support of the day's festivities. He gave a shout out to team manager Gareth Southgate and player Harry Kane.

"Gareth, Harry, to every member of the England team on and off the pitch. I just want to wish you the very best of luck for tonight," the British royal stated. "What a team performance it's been. Every member of the squad has played their part. And all the backroom team as well. Truly essential. Can't really believe this is happening. So exciting and wish you the very best of luck. You bring out the very best of England. We are all behind you, the whole country is behind you. Bring it home."

Prince George's Cutest Photos

The Duke of Cambridge stated in his caption, "Wishing Gareth and all the players good luck tonight! The nation is behind you @England #ThreeLions."

This wasn't the first game that George attended recently. He joined his parents at the Three Lions game on June 29 when the team played Germany. The boy's attendance and England's win led to people calling him the new lucky mascot for the team on social media.

FRANK AUGSTEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

At Sunday's game, George matched his dad in a black suit.

FRANK AUGSTEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Kate, the ever-fashionable style icon, wore a white shirt, white blazer and black pants. She finished off her sport-watching look with red earrings. The game's score at the time of publication is 0 to 1, with England leading.

