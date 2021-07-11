Prince George Makes Surprise Appearance at Euro 2020 Final With Kate Middleton and Prince William

Watch : Prince George Wins Hearts at a Soccer Game!

Prince George is joining in on the Euro 2020 fun with parents Kate Middleton and Prince William!

The 7-year-old, the couple's eldest child and third in line to the British throne, attended the soccer championship game with his parents on Sunday, July 11. Ahead of the match-up between Italy and England, William gave a special message on Instagram to his home country in support of the day's festivities. He gave a shout out to team manager Gareth Southgate and player Harry Kane.

"Gareth, Harry, to every member of the England team on and off the pitch. I just want to wish you the very best of luck for tonight," the British royal stated. "What a team performance it's been. Every member of the squad has played their part. And all the backroom team as well. Truly essential. Can't really believe this is happening. So exciting and wish you the very best of luck. You bring out the very best of England. We are all behind you, the whole country is behind you. Bring it home."