Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Shut Down Breakup Rumors With PDA During Hawaii Getaway

Watch : Megan Fox Sparks Machine Gun Kelly Breakup Rumors With Cryptic Post

There's no trouble in paradise here!

Despite recent speculation that Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly had called it quits, the self-proclaimed twin flames—who got engaged in 2022—look positively smitten as they recently vacationed together in Hawaii. On April 7, the Transformers star and the pop-punk rocker were seen holding hands and laughing as they took a walk along the beach.

For the occasion, Megan wore a plunging black crop top with matching flared pants. Meanwhile, her fiancé opted for a more colorful look, rocking a white mesh tank top underneath a neon blue short sleeve set.

At one point during their stroll, MGK gave the actress a piggyback ride across some mossy rocks.

The romantic getaway comes almost two months after breakup rumors about the couple first surfaced. In February, Megan raised eyebrows when she quoted Beyoncé's 2016 Lemonade hit "Pray You Catch Me" and referenced "dishonesty" in an Instagram post, prompting one commenter to speculate that MGK "probably got" with his guitarist Sophie Lloyd. (For her part, Sophie has denied the cheating allegations.)