Machine Gun Kelly Says He Predicted His Love Story With Megan Fox

How the famous twin flames were lit!
Machine Gun Kelly is sharing the sweet details about how he and girlfriend Megan Fox first connected. While appearing on a recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the rapper (whose real name is Colson Baker) described how they met as co-stars on the film Midnight in the Switchgrass, directed by Randall Emmett in 2020.
"We were filming a movie and the only reason I took the movie is ‘cause they were like, ‘There's scenes with Megan Fox,' the 31-year-old admitted to host Drew Barrymore. "I was like, ‘I'll take the movie.'"
While filming, Kelly admitted that he hung around outside the actress' trailer waiting for something to happen. Fox eventually invited him into her trailer for lunch, and although the "Bloody Valentine" singer pretended to be surprised, he said he knew it was going to happen because his "gut is always right."
"I went in there and she said, ‘How do you feel?' and I said, ‘I'm lost,' and she said, ‘Let's find you,'" Kelly gushed as he clutched his heart and gasped in admiration. "It killed me; she was Cupid."
"You got hit by her arrow," Barrymore added.
The conversation took place as the tattooed musician gave the talk-show host a wild green manicure to promote his new nail polish brand, UN/DN LAQR.
Fox, 35, shared a similar story about that spark-filled lunch with Kelly when she appeared on the Give Them Lala…With Randall podcast, just weeks after she confirmed the romance last summer. The Transformers actress admitted to hosts Emmett and his then fiancée, Lala Kent, that during that meal she asked "900,000 questions" and "went deep right away."
"The second that I was in a room with him and said hello to him and looked into his eyes, I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame," said Fox, who had recently split from husband Brian Austin Green. "We're actually two halves of the same soul I think. I said that to him almost immediately. I felt it right away."
Soon after, it became clear to those around the pair that these two had something special.
"I knew there was a chemistry but I didn't know anything on a personal level," Emmett shared. "When I was watching you guys, it was very captivating. The chemistry that was going on was very magical."