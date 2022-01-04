Machine Gun Kelly Says He Predicted His Love Story With Megan Fox

Watch : Megan Fox Straddles Machine Gun Kelly at His Concert

How the famous twin flames were lit!

Machine Gun Kelly is sharing the sweet details about how he and girlfriend Megan Fox first connected. While appearing on a recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the rapper (whose real name is Colson Baker) described how they met as co-stars on the film Midnight in the Switchgrass, directed by Randall Emmett in 2020.

"We were filming a movie and the only reason I took the movie is ‘cause they were like, ‘There's scenes with Megan Fox,' the 31-year-old admitted to host Drew Barrymore. "I was like, ‘I'll take the movie.'"

While filming, Kelly admitted that he hung around outside the actress' trailer waiting for something to happen. Fox eventually invited him into her trailer for lunch, and although the "Bloody Valentine" singer pretended to be surprised, he said he knew it was going to happen because his "gut is always right."