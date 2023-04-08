Love Is Blind Star Bartise Bowden Welcomes First Baby

In Bartise Bowden's words, he went from "zaddy on screen to daddy in real life."
The Love Is Blind alum announced on April 7 that he has welcomed a baby boy.
"Might've been the villain on tv, but I'm gonna be the hero for him," Bartise wrote on social media. "Instagram, meet my little man #bigfella."
Bartise, who split with fiancée Nancy Rodriguez on season three of the Netflix show, didn't reveal the mother of his child.
The fitness expert did, however, share a gallery of photos with his newborn that gave a glimpse into how they're bonding. The father-son duo watched the new season of Love Is Blind together, as well as watch Tiger Woods compete in the 2023 Masters tournament on television.
"Ready to see your first-ever Tiger Woods golf show? Look at that," he said in an Instagram video. "Let's see if he watches. I used to do this with my dad."
Another photo showed Bartise wearing a shamrock necklace while holding his mini-me, who was dressed in a green onesie and matching beanie with a clover print, seemingly in celebration of St. Patrick's Day on March 17.
After Bartise left Nancy at the altar, as seen on Love Is Blind in October 2022, the pair tried to develop a friendship off camera, but decided to truly go their separate ways during the filming of After the Altar, which aired in February 2023.
"I can confirm I know what I want in my life, whether it's certain friendships or certain relationships," Nancy exclusively told E! News in February. "I know that [Bartise didn't] align with that. So, your ticket expired. Goodbye."
For his part, Bartise admitted that he "made a mess" of things during his season, which saw him praise co-star Raven Ross as "f--king gorgeous" while being engaged to Nancy.
In February 2023, the Texas-based star also appeared in another Netflix dating show, Perfect Match, where he dated several women, but ultimately chose Izzy Fairthorne as his match for the finale. The pair haven't confirmed where they stand since the show aired, but People reported in March that they're no longer together.
These days, his Perfect Match co-stars are thrilled for his new chapter.
Shayne Jansen commented, "Congrats big fella!! Youre going to be a great father and know you have a great support group behind you," with Joey Sasso adding, "I'm so happy for you bro. You are going to be a great father. I love this for you so much. Can't wait to meet the lil big fella."
Meanwhile, Kariselle Snow wrote, "Bartise being the first dad after Perfect Match was not on my bingo card."