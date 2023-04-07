Exclusive

How Dave Season 3 Mirrors Dave Burd and GaTa's Real-Life Friendship Ups and Downs

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Dave stars Dave Burd and GaTa explain how their real-life friendship weaved its way into season three.

By Daniel Trainor Apr 07, 2023 10:02 PMTags
TVMusicExclusivesCelebrities
Watch: Spring TV Shows We Can’t Wait to Watch

For Dave Burd, the lines between reality and fiction have always been blurry.

The actor (a.k.a. Lil Dicky) plays a fictionalized version of himself on FXX's Dave, which returned for season three on April 5. And the latest installment finds Dave and GaTa—also playing a version of himself—attempting to put the pieces of their friendship back together.

It's a journey that, as Dave explained exclusively to E! News, mirrors the real-life journey for the two friends.

"As every close relationship has, there are going to be moments of conflict and strife," the 35-year-old said. "We have certainly had our arguments, but for every one day where we're at each other's necks, there's 100 where we're best friends."

After a tumultuous second season for the pair, Dave said there are brighter days ahead in the third season as Lil Dicky embarks on a massive tour.

"Season three starts with us being the dream team again," he shared. "We're back. We're a dynamic duo ready to go out and see America."

photos
2023 TV Premiere Dates

GaTa, who plays Lil Dicky's hype man, acknowledged that the evolution of their relationship didn't come without a few road blocks. 

"It's always a lot of anxiety every day working and developing a friendship together," the 35-year-old noted. "and having fun and getting to know each other. We're family. We're brothers. We're going to have our disagreements and stuff like that."

Moments from their real-life friendship have even found their way into the show itself—as evidenced by a specific scene from the show's second season.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Deadline Hollywood

"In the finale last year, when I go to [GaTa]'s house and he's playing Diana Ross' "It's My House" and he's dancing," Dave revealed, "One morning he slept over at my house and I woke up at 6 a.m. and he was blasting that song dancing downstairs in my in living room. It was a very memorable experience."

New episodes of Dave air Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on FXX and are available to stream on Hulu.

--Reporting by Alyssa Ray

Trending Stories

1

Why Kelly Ripa Says She & Mark Consuelos Are Taking a Vow of Chastity

2

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Initial of Her and Tristan Thompson's Son

3

MrBeast YouTuber Chris Tyson Is Undergoing Hormone Replacement Therapy

Get the drama behind the scenes. Sign up for TV Scoop!

Trending Stories

1

Why Kelly Ripa Says She & Mark Consuelos Are Taking a Vow of Chastity

2

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Initial of Her and Tristan Thompson's Son

3

MrBeast YouTuber Chris Tyson Is Undergoing Hormone Replacement Therapy

4

Lindsie Chrisley Shares How Dad Todd Is Really Adjusting to Prison

5

Pregnant Peta Murgatroyd & Maks Chmerkovskiy Share Pics From Baby Moon