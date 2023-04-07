How Dave Season 3 Mirrors Dave Burd and GaTa's Real-Life Friendship Ups and Downs

Watch : Spring TV Shows We Can’t Wait to Watch

For Dave Burd, the lines between reality and fiction have always been blurry.

The actor (a.k.a. Lil Dicky) plays a fictionalized version of himself on FXX's Dave, which returned for season three on April 5. And the latest installment finds Dave and GaTa—also playing a version of himself—attempting to put the pieces of their friendship back together.

It's a journey that, as Dave explained exclusively to E! News, mirrors the real-life journey for the two friends.

"As every close relationship has, there are going to be moments of conflict and strife," the 35-year-old said. "We have certainly had our arguments, but for every one day where we're at each other's necks, there's 100 where we're best friends."

After a tumultuous second season for the pair, Dave said there are brighter days ahead in the third season as Lil Dicky embarks on a massive tour.

"Season three starts with us being the dream team again," he shared. "We're back. We're a dynamic duo ready to go out and see America."