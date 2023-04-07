How Dave Season 3 Mirrors Dave Burd and GaTa's Real-Life Friendship Ups and Downs

For Dave Burd, the lines between reality and fiction have always been blurry.
The actor (a.k.a. Lil Dicky) plays a fictionalized version of himself on FXX's Dave, which returned for season three on April 5. And the latest installment finds Dave and GaTa—also playing a version of himself—attempting to put the pieces of their friendship back together.
It's a journey that, as Dave explained exclusively to E! News, mirrors the real-life journey for the two friends.
"As every close relationship has, there are going to be moments of conflict and strife," the 35-year-old said. "We have certainly had our arguments, but for every one day where we're at each other's necks, there's 100 where we're best friends."
After a tumultuous second season for the pair, Dave said there are brighter days ahead in the third season as Lil Dicky embarks on a massive tour.
"Season three starts with us being the dream team again," he shared. "We're back. We're a dynamic duo ready to go out and see America."
GaTa, who plays Lil Dicky's hype man, acknowledged that the evolution of their relationship didn't come without a few road blocks.
"It's always a lot of anxiety every day working and developing a friendship together," the 35-year-old noted. "and having fun and getting to know each other. We're family. We're brothers. We're going to have our disagreements and stuff like that."
Moments from their real-life friendship have even found their way into the show itself—as evidenced by a specific scene from the show's second season.
"In the finale last year, when I go to [GaTa]'s house and he's playing Diana Ross' "It's My House" and he's dancing," Dave revealed, "One morning he slept over at my house and I woke up at 6 a.m. and he was blasting that song dancing downstairs in my in living room. It was a very memorable experience."
New episodes of Dave air Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on FXX and are available to stream on Hulu.
--Reporting by Alyssa Ray