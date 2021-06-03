FriendsCeleb CouplesKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Lil Dicky Sets His Sights on Doja Cat in Star-Studded Dave Season 2 Trailer

Catch all the celebrity cameos in the new trailer for season two of Dave, returning June 16.

Lil Dicky (a.k.a. David Burd) certainly wants Doja Cat to kiss him more.

On Thursday, June 3, FXX released a new trailer for season two of their comedy Dave. Per the trailer, the new season will pick up where the first season left off, with Dave's career on the rise and his personal life a total mess. However, success is not all it's cracked up to be.

Namely, the first look shows Dave struggling with writer's block and recklessly spending money. "$1,900 last week on sex paraphernalia instead of making an album," Dave's manager Mike (Andrew Santino) declares in the trailer below.

As the series' star defends that he has "to cream," Mike hits back, "Can you cream a little bit less, then?"

Despite this struggle, Dave still has plenty of A-list admirers. Case in point: Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber are seen fangirling over Dave at Benny Blanco's pool. "Oh my god, Benny," Hailey remarks. "You have to bring this guy around more often."

Expressing a similar sentiment, the KUWTK star and supermodel boasts that she's "obsessed with him."

Still, after matching on a dating app, it's chart topper Doja Cat who Dave has his sights set on. And it seems Dave's parents are even onboard, especially when their son reveals that Wikipedia states the "Kiss Me More" singer is half Jewish.

Although, we have a feeling Dave isn't quite over his ex, Ally (Taylor Misiak). Why do we think this? Well, Dave is seen showing up at her front door.

Don't worry, Dave has a way more awkward encounter with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar later on.

Check out the star-studded new trailer above.

Season two of Dave drops Wednesday, June 16 on FXX.

