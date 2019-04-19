Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Halsey and more stars are teaming up with Lil Dicky to help save the world.

The rapper and comedian's new song and video "Earth" features a star-studded lineup of artists who are helping to raise awareness for climate change. At midnight on Friday, ahead of Earth Day this weekend, Lil Dicky dropped the video for the track, featuring Justin, Ariana and more stars as animals who love the planet. In the beginning of the video, we see Justin as a baboon, Ariana as a zebra and Halsey as a lion cub.

"We love the earth, it is our planet," the song's lyrics state. "We love the earth, it is our home."