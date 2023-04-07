Why Genevieve Padalecki Removed Her Breast Implants Nearly 2 Years After Surgery

Watch : Jared Padalecki "Gutted" By "Supernatural" Spinoff Exclusion

Genevieve Padalecki had to get something off her chest.

The Supernatural alum—married to her co-star Jared Padalecki, revealed she got a breast augmentation a year and a half ago, then had explant surgery to remove her implants after they made her feel sick.

"I felt great and I felt very sexy and they were the exact same size as my breasts used to be before breastfeeding. It didn't feel that different," the mother of three said on the April 6 episode of the Bathroom Chronicles podcast. "But then it was about six to eight months later that I noticed some changes in my body that didn't feel quite right."

Describing herself as a "big runner," Genevieve, 42, said that after getting breast implants, she found she could not exercise for as long as she could before the surgery.