Why Genevieve Padalecki Removed Her Breast Implants Nearly 2 Years After Surgery

Genevieve Padalecki had to get something off her chest.
The Supernatural alum—married to her co-star Jared Padalecki, revealed she got a breast augmentation a year and a half ago, then had explant surgery to remove her implants after they made her feel sick.
"I felt great and I felt very sexy and they were the exact same size as my breasts used to be before breastfeeding. It didn't feel that different," the mother of three said on the April 6 episode of the Bathroom Chronicles podcast. "But then it was about six to eight months later that I noticed some changes in my body that didn't feel quite right."
Describing herself as a "big runner," Genevieve, 42, said that after getting breast implants, she found she could not exercise for as long as she could before the surgery.
"And then this goes on for quite a while, to the point where I'm like, 'I can't run, this is weird," she said. "And then I started getting some weird pains in my joints. I would wake up with joint pain where I would like, flex my fingers and they would hurt."
She said a doctor examined her and told her that her lymph nodes near her breasts were inflamed too.
Genevieve said on the podcast that after consulting with a couple more physicians, she decided to have her breast implants removed.
"I ended up just taking them out," she said. "Two weeks later, I ran six miles. I haven't done that in at least a year. I have zero joint pain and my brain fog—which I started getting more brain fog—is like, at a minimum."
She continued, "I feel normal. I feel like I can move the way I used to be able to move. For me, it was the right decision."
