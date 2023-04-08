See What Ben Savage and the Rest of the Boy Meets World Cast Looks Like Now

Watch : Danielle Fishel on THAT Wedding Episode: E! News Rewind

No one wanted to be tardy for Mr. Feeny's party.

Boy Meets World stars including Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong and Will Friedle reunited in Chicago to celebrate William Daniels' 96th birthday on March 31, their beloved TV teacher having remained one of the linchpins of the cast's enduring bond.

Then it was on to the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo, which unsurprisingly turned into a complete nostalgia-fest for the actors and their fans—and they've already reportedly signed up for '90s Fest, kicking off Sept. 15 in Tampa, to mark Boy Meets World's 30th anniversary.

Between social media, conventions and the Pod Meets World podcast, where Fishel, Friedle and Strong reminisce about the show, break down episodes and gossip (but very politely), it really is a golden age for BMW fandom.

Though lately there has been someone noticeably missing from all of this recent togetherness...