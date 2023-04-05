The Cast of Schmigadoon! Explains How Their Strong Bond Made For an Elevated Season 2

If you think the cast of Schmigadoon! has chemistry on screen, wait until you hear about what happens when the cameras stop rolling.
The second season of the Apple TV+ musical comedy—which takes the action from season one's Schmigadoon to the way darker and more dramatic town of Schmicago—may have reunited its cast in a new fictional location, but it only made their bonds stronger.
"I've never worked with people who love being together and spending this much time creating numbers, supporting each other, texting each other in the off time that we're not together," Jane Krakowski, who plays eccentric lawyer Bobbie Flanagan in season two, exclusively told E! News. "It's really been an incredibly supportive group that I loved working with."
As for that text chain, season two newcomer Tituss Burgess—who plays the Narrator—confirmed its existence and called out a few of his co-stars in the process.
"Alan [Cumming] is the most active," he revealed. "Dove [Cameron] texts the latest. Jane won't text at all."
For Cecily Strong, whose character Melissa has some stand-out musical moments of her own in season two, getting the gang back together was as terrifying as it was rewarding.
"It was nerve-wracking and exciting and it just made you want to work even more," the Saturday Night Live alum said. "To get to sing and dance next to Ariana [DeBose] and Dove? They both have a lot of awards for doing those things between them. And then I'm physically between them on stage. I was like, 'I can't mess this up.'"
Keegan-Michael Key, who returns as Melissa's husband Josh in season two, echoed the praise.
"It really is inspiring to be around talent like that," he said. "People who have that kind of pedigree was amazing. Also, we're dealing with a group of really wonderful people. Wonderful, sharing, giving people who want you to do the best you can possibly do. That was the environment we found ourselves in every day."
Ultimately, Jaime Camil—who plays Sergeant Rivera in season two—said the affection the Schmigadoon! family has for each other is evident in the final product.
"We sincerely and genuinely love each other," the Jane the Virgin actor said. "It is a love fest to be on our set. Don't take that word lightly. We really love each other and that's what makes it special."
The first two episodes of Schmigadoon! season two are available to stream now, with new episodes released Wednesdays on Apple TV+.