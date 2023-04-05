The Cast of Schmigadoon! Explains How Their Strong Bond Made For an Elevated Season 2

Watch : How the Schmigadoon! Cast's Strong Bond ELEVATES Season 2

If you think the cast of Schmigadoon! has chemistry on screen, wait until you hear about what happens when the cameras stop rolling.

The second season of the Apple TV+ musical comedy—which takes the action from season one's Schmigadoon to the way darker and more dramatic town of Schmicago—may have reunited its cast in a new fictional location, but it only made their bonds stronger.

"I've never worked with people who love being together and spending this much time creating numbers, supporting each other, texting each other in the off time that we're not together," Jane Krakowski, who plays eccentric lawyer Bobbie Flanagan in season two, exclusively told E! News. "It's really been an incredibly supportive group that I loved working with."

As for that text chain, season two newcomer Tituss Burgess—who plays the Narrator—confirmed its existence and called out a few of his co-stars in the process.

"Alan [Cumming] is the most active," he revealed. "Dove [Cameron] texts the latest. Jane won't text at all."