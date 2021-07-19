Keegan-Michael Key Reveals Which Schmigadoon! Co-Star Makes Him Laugh the Most

This Schmigadoon! behind-the-scenes detail will make you want to sing out with joy.
In an exclusive chat with E! News, Keegan-Michael Key spilled some details about filming the new Apple TV+ musical comedy. While the Schmigadoon! cast is certainly "stacked," according to Key, there was one person on-set that was cracking jokes left and right.
"Alan Cumming is very cunning," he exclusively told E! News. "We could call him Alan Cunning! He's so proper and he's got that charming, kind of, Glaswegian accent, that Scottish accent. But then, he'll drop a dirty joke here."
In fact, the Tony award winner would dish these little quips right before filming a scene. "The other thing is, he loves to tell a story and he's gotta finish his story," he continued with a laugh. "And he'll speed up the story to get to the end, and it's like a really bawdy, dirty story."
Because of this, Key declared Cumming the "real prankster" of Schmigadoon!. However, with a cast filled with several celebrated comedians, including Cecily Strong, Fred Armisen, Jane Krakowski and Martin Short, it's not surprising there were plenty of laughs on-set.
"I didn't break a lot, but somebody who can make me break is Fred Armisen," Key recalled. "Now, during the scenes, I would usually be in pretty good shape. But every now and then, just looking at Fred, he could get me."
Unsurprisingly, co-star Strong, who is best known for starring on Saturday Night Live, brought laugh-out-loud improvisation to several scenes. "We would finish a scene, but then keeping improvising in character," he said. "She could always make me laugh."
For those who've yet to tune into the series, Schmigadoon! stars Strong and Key as Melissa and Josh, a couple who find themselves trapped in a town that just happens to be a Golden Age musical. The only way out? The discovery of true love.
On working with Strong, Key concluded, "We just had the time of our lives together. We really did."
For all of this and more, including Key's thoughts on true love, watch the exclusive interview above.
New episodes of Schmigadoon! arrive Fridays on Apple TV+.