Barbie's Hari Nef Reveals How Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig Adjusted Film Schedule for Her

Hari Nef wasn't going to miss the opportunity to be part of Barbie's world.
The actress, 30, recently told the story of how she asked Barbie director Greta Gerwig as well as star and producer Margot Robbie if they could adjust the film schedule so she could do the movie.
"When I heard I was cast as a Barbie in the Barbie movie, it looked like I was maybe not going to be able to do the film because of a scheduling conflict," Nef explained in an April 4 tweet shortly after the trailer dropped. "So I wrote Greta and Margot a letter essentially begging them to fudge the schedule a little bit."
She then proceeded to share an excerpt from the note.
"This is a big movie, made by a team whose work has played no small role in cultivating my love of sitting in the dark in front of big screens for an hour or two," the Assassination Nation star wrote in the letter. "But that's just a part of why I want—my heart says 'need'—to join the making of this film."
Nef went on to share what playing one of the Barbies in the movie would mean to her and the personal connection she has to the role.
"Identity politics and cinema aren't my favorite combination, but the name BARBIE looms large over every American woman," she continued. "Barbie's the standard; she's The Girl; she's certainly THE doll. Me and my girlfriends—okay, yeah, me and my other transgender girlfriends—we started calling ourselves 'the dolls' a couple of years ago, though the phrase stretches back into the language of our foremothers in the ballroom scene.'"
She added, "'The Dolls.' Maybe it's a bid to ratify our femininity, to smile and sneer at the standards we're held to as women. It's a joke, of course; we throw our voices: 'the do-o-lls!' But underneath the word 'doll' is the shape of a woman who is not quite a woman—recognizable as such, but still a fake. 'Doll' is fraught, glamorous; she is, and she isn't. We call ourselves 'the dolls' in the face of everything we know we are, never will be, hope to be. We yell the word because the word matters. And no doll matters more than Barbie."
Ultimately, Nef, Gerwig and Robbie were able to make the schedules work so she could be in the film.
"Okay so I'm a #barbie," the Transparent alum tweeted, "this is wild."
And in case you were wondering, she noted "this is why I dyed my hair red lol.."
After reading Nef's post, her co-star Simu Liu sent her some love.
"You are so undeniable as barbie," the actor, who plays one of the Kens, tweeted, "I cannot wait for the world to see you!!!!!!!!"
