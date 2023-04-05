Barbie's Hari Nef Reveals How Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig Adjusted Film Schedule for Her

Watch : BIGGEST Surprises From the Official Second Barbie Trailer!

Hari Nef wasn't going to miss the opportunity to be part of Barbie's world.

The actress, 30, recently told the story of how she asked Barbie director Greta Gerwig as well as star and producer Margot Robbie if they could adjust the film schedule so she could do the movie.

"When I heard I was cast as a Barbie in the Barbie movie, it looked like I was maybe not going to be able to do the film because of a scheduling conflict," Nef explained in an April 4 tweet shortly after the trailer dropped. "So I wrote Greta and Margot a letter essentially begging them to fudge the schedule a little bit."

She then proceeded to share an excerpt from the note.

"This is a big movie, made by a team whose work has played no small role in cultivating my love of sitting in the dark in front of big screens for an hour or two," the Assassination Nation star wrote in the letter. "But that's just a part of why I want—my heart says 'need'—to join the making of this film."