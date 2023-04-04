Elle Fanning Confirms Breakup With Max Minghella

Elle Fanning and Max Minghella's relationship has come to a close.
The Super 8 actress and the Spiral actor, who first sparked romance rumors back in 2018, have parted ways, according to her new interview with Harper's Bazaar UK. Despite their recent breakup, Elle made it clear she still has love on the brain moving forward.
"I'm a hopeless romantic," she told the outlet in an interview published April 4. "I believe in love at first sight. Call me crazy, but I believe in those things. I feel that it's my destiny."
While Elle has romance in mind for her future, she also noted that she hopes to have kids in 10 years' time.
The pair seemed to still be going strong as of December, when they attended the Babylon premiere in Los Angeles together. At the time, the pair posed side-by-side in chic ensembles for the rare public date night.
Elle first sparked romance rumors with Max around the time he directed her in the 2018 film Teen Spirit.
In 2019, Elle kept coy about their connection, telling Entertainment Tonight at the time, "He's such a good friend."
The actress not only praised him as a friend, but also gushed about Max as a professional, telling the outlet that Max, whose parents are Carolyn Choa and Academy Award-winning director Anthony Minghella, "is such an incredible director, and you can see it's in his blood, obviously."
At the time, Max declared Elle as "the only actress who could have carried" the movie Teen Spirit.
"It's an incredible list of requirements. You have to be able to sing, you have to be able to dance, you've got to be able to speak Polish convincingly, do the British accent, play the age range and carry the movie with an incredibly nuanced performance," he told the outlet. "It's a lot for one person, and she just handled everything with such discipline and professionalism and she never complained."
As time would tell, the duo later made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2019 Met Gala in New York.