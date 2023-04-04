Elle Fanning Confirms Breakup With Max Minghella

Watch : The Girl From Plainville: Elle Fanning's Unrecognizable Transformation

Elle Fanning and Max Minghella's relationship has come to a close.

The Super 8 actress and the Spiral actor, who first sparked romance rumors back in 2018, have parted ways, according to her new interview with Harper's Bazaar UK. Despite their recent breakup, Elle made it clear she still has love on the brain moving forward.

"I'm a hopeless romantic," she told the outlet in an interview published April 4. "I believe in love at first sight. Call me crazy, but I believe in those things. I feel that it's my destiny."

While Elle has romance in mind for her future, she also noted that she hopes to have kids in 10 years' time.

The pair seemed to still be going strong as of December, when they attended the Babylon premiere in Los Angeles together. At the time, the pair posed side-by-side in chic ensembles for the rare public date night.