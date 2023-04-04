Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Spotted Together in Hawaii Amid Breakup Rumors

Are these twin flames still burning bright? It's possible, if this sighting is any indication.
Despite being the subject of breakup rumors in recent months, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been spotted together in Hawaii.
In photos obtained by TMZ, the redheaded Transformers alum, 36, and the "bloody valentine" singer, 32, can be seen out to dinner together on April 3. Though the outlet, citing eyewitnesses, reports that there was no PDA between Megan and MGK during the outing, it marks the first time that the actress and the Grammy nominee have been spotted together since Valentine's Day.
While the stars have not directly addressed their relationship status, Megan raised eyebrows in February when she quoted Beyoncé's 2016 song "Pray You Catch Me" from her Lemonade album. "You can taste the dishonesty," the Jennifer's Body alum captioned a selfie on Instagram. "It's all over your breath."
Further igniting breakup rumors at the time, Megan removed all traces of her fiancé from her Instagram and subsequently deleted all of the photos from her account altogether. She also responded to a commenter who alleged that MGK "probably got with Sophie," seemingly referring to his guitarist Sophie Lloyd, by cheekily writing, "Maybe I got with Sophie."
(She and Sophie have both since denied any cheating allegations.)
During a brief return to Instagram Feb. 19, Megan assured fans there was no infidelity. "There has been no third party reference in this relationship of any kind," she wrote. "That includes, but is not limited to...actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons."
"While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT," Megan—who shares three kids with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green—continued, "you need to let this story die and leave all these innocent people alone now."
E! News has previously reached out to reps for Megan and MGK but did not receive comment.