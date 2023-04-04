Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Spotted Together in Hawaii Amid Breakup Rumors

Watch : Megan Fox Sparks Machine Gun Kelly Breakup Rumors With Cryptic Post

Are these twin flames still burning bright? It's possible, if this sighting is any indication.

Despite being the subject of breakup rumors in recent months, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been spotted together in Hawaii.

In photos obtained by TMZ, the redheaded Transformers alum, 36, and the "bloody valentine" singer, 32, can be seen out to dinner together on April 3. Though the outlet, citing eyewitnesses, reports that there was no PDA between Megan and MGK during the outing, it marks the first time that the actress and the Grammy nominee have been spotted together since Valentine's Day.

While the stars have not directly addressed their relationship status, Megan raised eyebrows in February when she quoted Beyoncé's 2016 song "Pray You Catch Me" from her Lemonade album. "You can taste the dishonesty," the Jennifer's Body alum captioned a selfie on Instagram. "It's all over your breath."

Further igniting breakup rumors at the time, Megan removed all traces of her fiancé from her Instagram and subsequently deleted all of the photos from her account altogether. She also responded to a commenter who alleged that MGK "probably got with Sophie," seemingly referring to his guitarist Sophie Lloyd, by cheekily writing, "Maybe I got with Sophie."

(She and Sophie have both since denied any cheating allegations.)