How a Hot Glue Gun Became TikTok's Most In-Demand Makeup Tool

TikTokers are crafting up unique makeup looks by using a hot glue gun to create fun decals for their face.

By Alyssa Morin Apr 03, 2023 7:38 PMTags
TikTok's latest beauty trend is coming in hot.

With more than 14.3 million views, the hashtag hot glue makeup is taking the social media platform by storm as content creators are using hot glue guns to craft unique eye and face decals.

So, how are influencers trying their hand at this trend? The idea, popularized by user @cutcreaser (née Vanessa Funes), is to squeeze the hot glue onto a flat, stainless surface and form shapes such as zig-zags, half-moons, stars, circles, etc. And once the glue dries down—please, please, please don't place hot glue on your face or body—you peel it off, apply lash glue on the design and then stick it onto the area of your face you want to give extra oomph.

Since hot glue typically comes out clear, many TikTokers have upped the ante, taking their artistic skills to the next level by rubbing colorful chrome or shimmer shadows to their designs to give their look a pop of color.

For a more in-depth guide, Vanessa shared her step-by-step process with the technique.

"Create your design using a light hand," she said in a March 10 video. "I recommend dropping the glue and holding onto the trigger and moving your hand wherever you want the eyeliner to go."

She continued, "Apply pressure where you want it thick and release the trigger slowly to get a thinner shape."

@cutcreaser how i created my own hot glue eyeliner designs! ?? inspirations: @pinkmonadeee @theystella @maytahmi @blondetaki @ines.alpha and the entire editorial/sfx makeup community who have used this technique before i did! ???? THANK U FOR THE LOVE!! #hotgluemakeup #chromemakeup #fyp #makeup #xybca #fyp? #eyeliner #graphicliner #3dartist #digitalmakeup ? Chopin Nocturne No. 2 Piano Mono - moshimo sound design

The influencer reminded her followers that there's a learning curve to nailing this trend, saying, "This takes a while, be patient with yourself—it's supposed to be fun."

While the finished look is something we could totally see Jules (Hunter Schafer) rock in Euphoria, Vanessa revealed that she was originally inspired to create this graphic makeup look after the release of Disney+'s Mandalorian. She also credited special effects makeup artists and other content creators, such as Elaine Corredor, for showcasing similar styles.

Clearly, Vanessa's beauty idea is sticking on TikTok. As she put it, "I'm completely shocked by the response to these looks."

Getty Images

Take a closer look at the other major makeup trends to emerge from the video-sharing app.

TikTok
Dotted Makeup Hack

The dotted hack was one of TikTok's most useful techniques, as it not only saves time and feels weightless on the skin but doesn't waste your makeup. Instead of layering foundation, concealer, blush, etc. on top of each other, you simply dot the products in the areas you want them and blend them out from lightest to darkest.

tiktok.com/@sagszn
"I'm Cold"

Partly inspired by Kylie Jenner's snowy getaway in 2019 as well as the winter season, beauty devotees created the illusion of having flushed cheeks, a Rudolph-red nose and bright under-eyes. The look mimicked the natural flush your skin gets when you're outside in the wintertime.

Instagram
Glazed Donut Nails

Thanks to Hailey Bieber, having a glossy manicure was the epitome of chic. The model's affinity for dewy skin and high-shine makeup eventually trickled down to her nails, sparking a glazed donut nail mania. She debuted the shiny claws at the 2022 Met Gala in May, which were painted in a pearlescent white. But throughout the year, Hailey refreshed her glazed donut manicure with a chocolate and holiday version.

TikTok
DIY Period Face Masks

TikTok users quickly rode the (red) wave of period face masks, with the hashtag amassing more than six billion views. As the name suggests, people took their period blood, generally collecting it from a menstruation cup, and smeared it over their faces in the hopes of waking up with clear skin. But dermatologists weighed in on the trend, with Dr. Geeta Yadav putting it simply, "Aside from the fact that it is free, there is zero advantage to using menstrual blood on your skin."

TikTok
Vampire Skin

If you're still fantasizing about Robert Pattinson's glistening skin as Edward Cullen in TwilightAugust Sombatkamrai, a.k.a. @imonaugust, created the dazzling vampire skin effect. By mixing foundation with silver liquid glitter, your dream of sparkly skin can become a reality.

TikTok
Foundation Frothing

After Glamzilla frothed her beauty products in what she described as "weird makeup science," she inspired people to froth their foundation a latte. By adding a few drops of foundation into a cup or bowl of water, users blended the two ingredients together, which resulted in a mousse-like foundation. However, chemist Ginger King warned against the technique.

"When you introduce water to products," she told Allure, "you increase the [chance of] bacteria contamination."

Addison Rae/TikTok
"W" Blush Technique

The "W" blush makeup hack was summer's hottest trend, allowing people to get a sun-kissed glow without ever having to step foot outside. To partake in the fad, all you had to do was draw a "W" on your cheeks and across the bridge of your nose, either with a liquid or cream blush (which made gliding the product and blending it out a lot more seamless).

Instagram
Manga Lashes

Inspired by a style of Japanese comic books and graphic novels, the Manga Lashes trend played up the anime characters' eyes. To achieve the look, TikTokers either cut lash strips into small chunks or used individual lashes and separated the hairs into clumps with glue. The spikey, doll-like finish added extra drama to their makeup.

www.tiktok.com/@vanillamace
DIY Bleached Eyebrows

TikTok's very own bleached eyebrow filter influenced people to rock the bold look IRL, with many of them creating at-home dyes. But it's important to note that bleaching your brows, especially without the proper tools or training, can cause side effects.

"Ingredients used to bleach the hair [that include] high concentrations of hydrogen peroxide can cause serious burns," Michelle Henry, a New York City-based dermatologist, told Allure. "If the solution is too strong, brows and hair can be damaged. Significant burns can also cause permanent hair loss."

TikTok
Skin Cycling

Unlike some of the potentially risky beauty trends to emerge from TikTok, skin cycling is actually worth implementing into your routine. New York-based dermatologist Dr. Whitney Bowe, who is credited with coining the term, recommends creating a four-night skincare schedule. 

Night one is for exfoliation, night two is for retinoids and nights three and four are your recovery nights, where hydration and barrier repair are key. Then you repeat the process.

And while the idea of skin cycling isn't necessarily a new concept (it's just been given a buzzy name), there's no denying its benefits. As Dr. Bowe told E! News in July, "You can get more out of your skincare products and see real changes in your skin."

