How a Hot Glue Gun Became TikTok's Most In-Demand Makeup Tool

TikTok's latest beauty trend is coming in hot.
With more than 14.3 million views, the hashtag hot glue makeup is taking the social media platform by storm as content creators are using hot glue guns to craft unique eye and face decals.
So, how are influencers trying their hand at this trend? The idea, popularized by user @cutcreaser (née Vanessa Funes), is to squeeze the hot glue onto a flat, stainless surface and form shapes such as zig-zags, half-moons, stars, circles, etc. And once the glue dries down—please, please, please don't place hot glue on your face or body—you peel it off, apply lash glue on the design and then stick it onto the area of your face you want to give extra oomph.
Since hot glue typically comes out clear, many TikTokers have upped the ante, taking their artistic skills to the next level by rubbing colorful chrome or shimmer shadows to their designs to give their look a pop of color.
For a more in-depth guide, Vanessa shared her step-by-step process with the technique.
"Create your design using a light hand," she said in a March 10 video. "I recommend dropping the glue and holding onto the trigger and moving your hand wherever you want the eyeliner to go."
She continued, "Apply pressure where you want it thick and release the trigger slowly to get a thinner shape."
@cutcreaser how i created my own hot glue eyeliner designs! ?? inspirations: @pinkmonadeee @theystella @maytahmi @blondetaki @ines.alpha and the entire editorial/sfx makeup community who have used this technique before i did! ???? THANK U FOR THE LOVE!! #hotgluemakeup #chromemakeup #fyp #makeup #xybca #fyp? #eyeliner #graphicliner #3dartist #digitalmakeup ? Chopin Nocturne No. 2 Piano Mono - moshimo sound design
The influencer reminded her followers that there's a learning curve to nailing this trend, saying, "This takes a while, be patient with yourself—it's supposed to be fun."
While the finished look is something we could totally see Jules (Hunter Schafer) rock in Euphoria, Vanessa revealed that she was originally inspired to create this graphic makeup look after the release of Disney+'s Mandalorian. She also credited special effects makeup artists and other content creators, such as Elaine Corredor, for showcasing similar styles.
Clearly, Vanessa's beauty idea is sticking on TikTok. As she put it, "I'm completely shocked by the response to these looks."
