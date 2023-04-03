Shakira Shares Why She’s Moving Away From Barcelona With Her and Gerard Piqué's 2 Kids

Watch : Gerard Pique Breaks Silence on Shakira Split

Shakira is ready to start over wherever amid her latest chapter.



After spending nearly nine years in Barcelona, the singer—who shares sons Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8, with ex Gerard Piqué—confirmed that she and their kids are leaving Spain to settle closer to loved ones. Their move to Miami comes almost exactly 10 months after Shakira and the former soccer player announced their breakup.

"I settled in Barcelona to give my children stability, the same that we are now looking for in another corner of the world next to family, friends and the sea," the musician wrote in an April 2 Instagram post, via translation. "Today we start a new chapter in the pursuit of their happiness."

Shakira went on to reflect on her experiences, adding, "Thanks to everyone who surfed so many waves with me there in Barcelona, ​​the city where I learned that friendship is undoubtedly longer than love. Thank you to everyone who has been there to cheer me up, dried my tears, inspired me and made me grow."