Shakira Shares Why She’s Moving Away From Barcelona With Her and Gerard Piqué's 2 Kids

After spending nearly nine years in Barcelona, Shakira has confirmed that she and her sons—who she shares with ex Gerard Piqué—are moving elsewhere in search of "happiness." See what else she said.

By Kisha Forde Apr 03, 2023 11:59 AMTags
Celebrity FamiliesShakiraCeleb KidsCelebrities
Watch: Gerard Pique Breaks Silence on Shakira Split

Shakira is ready to start over wherever amid her latest chapter.
 
After spending nearly nine years in Barcelona, the singer—who shares sons Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8, with ex Gerard Piqué—confirmed that she and their kids are leaving Spain to settle closer to loved ones. Their move to Miami comes almost exactly 10 months after Shakira and the former soccer player announced their breakup.

"I settled in Barcelona to give my children stability, the same that we are now looking for in another corner of the world next to family, friends and the sea," the musician wrote in an April 2 Instagram post, via translation. "Today we start a new chapter in the pursuit of their happiness."

Shakira went on to reflect on her experiences, adding, "Thanks to everyone who surfed so many waves with me there in Barcelona, ​​the city where I learned that friendship is undoubtedly longer than love. Thank you to everyone who has been there to cheer me up, dried my tears, inspired me and made me grow."

photos
Shakira & Gerard Piqué: Romance Rewind

The "Hips Don't Lie" singer concluded her message with a shout-out to her supporters. "Thanks to my Spanish audience," she wrote, "who have always wrapped me in their love and loyalty."

Shakira's announcement comes four months after a source confirmed to E! News that the "Wherever, Whenever" singer, 46, Gerard, 36, signed a custody agreement "that's best for the kids," with the trio moving to Miami—where her maternal family lives.

Trending Stories

1

Travis Scott Pays Tribute to Kylie Jenner Months After Breakup Rumors

2

Why Shakira Is Leaving Barcelona With Her and Gerard Piqué's Kids

3

Blac Chyna Shares Her Kids Reactions to Her Breast & Butt Reductions

Amid the latest chapter in their personal lives, both Gerard and Shakira agreed their goal is to always put their kids first.

"Our sole objective is to provide our children with the utmost security and protection," the former couple shared in a joint statement to E! News in November 2022, "and hope that they can continue with their lives in a safe and calm environment."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Travis Scott Pays Tribute to Kylie Jenner Months After Breakup Rumors

2

Blac Chyna Shares Her Kids Reactions to Her Breast & Butt Reductions

3

Why Shakira Is Leaving Barcelona With Her and Gerard Piqué's Kids

4

Inside True Thompson's Octonauts-Themed 5th Birthday Party

5

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Enjoy Sweet Escape to CMT Music Awards