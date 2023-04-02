Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Shares Sweet Pics of the Actor With Daughter Mabel on Child's 11th Birthday

Emma Heming Willis celebrated her daughter Mabel, who she shares with husband Bruce Willis, in honor of her 11th birthday by posting some touching family photos.

By Kelly Gilmore Apr 02, 2023 5:58 PMTags
Celebrity FamiliesBirthdaysBruce WillisCeleb KidsCelebrities
Watch: Demi Moore's Video From Bruce Willis' Birthday Will Warm Your Heart

Emma Heming Willis is honoring her and Bruce Willis' daughter Mabel on her 11th birthday with a trip down memory lane.

The actor's wife celebrated the child's special day by sharing a montage of family photos taken over the years.

Emma's post, shared to Instagram April 2, includes a photo of Bruce and Mabel in a pool, a few looks at the actor and birthday girl hanging out in nature and some baby pics of the child.

"Happy 11th Birthday Mabel Ray!" Emma wrote. "Your energy is infectious."

Emma, who also shares daughter Evelyn, 8, with Bruce, continued her post by praising Mabel for the way she can "light a whole room with your smile and warmth."
 
"How you love and care for your family and friends is beautiful to witness," she added. "Keep shining my love and always remember to #liveitup."
 
Last month, Emma shared a candid and emotional video message in honor of Bruce's birthday.

photos
Bruce Willis' Best Roles

The Unbreakable actor, who also shares daughters Rumer Willis, 34, Scout Willis, 31, and Tallulah Willis, 29, with ex-wife Demi Moore, turned 68 on March 19, roughly one month after his family announced that he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

"So today is my husband's birthday," Emma said in the clip shared to Instagram. "I have started the morning by crying, as you can see by my swollen eyes and snotty nose. I just think it's important that you see all sides of this."

Emma added, "I do have times of sadness, every day. Grief, every day. And I'm really feeling it today on his birthday."

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Travis Scott Pays Tribute to Kylie Jenner Months After Breakup Rumors

2
Exclusive

MTV's Amber Borzotra Details the Relief of Her Autism Diagnosis at 34

3

Zendaya Sparkles on Night Out With Tom Holland at Event in India

The 44-year-old paired her heartbreaking video with a caption where she thanked others for their support.

"Today is one of those days of feeling the grief and sadness," Emma wrote. "But the silver lining or the flip side is that I'm so lucky to feel your warmth and love that is directed to my husband and our family. I see your messages, your stories that you share, and all I can say is thank you."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Travis Scott Pays Tribute to Kylie Jenner Months After Breakup Rumors

2
Exclusive

MTV's Amber Borzotra Details the Relief of Her Autism Diagnosis at 34

3

Zendaya Sparkles on Night Out With Tom Holland at Event in India

4

Blac Chyna Shares Her Kids Reactions to Her Breast & Butt Reductions

5

Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Shares Sweet Pics of Him With Daughter Mabel