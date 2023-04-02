Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Shares Sweet Pics of the Actor With Daughter Mabel on Child's 11th Birthday

Watch : Demi Moore's Video From Bruce Willis' Birthday Will Warm Your Heart

Emma Heming Willis is honoring her and Bruce Willis' daughter Mabel on her 11th birthday with a trip down memory lane.

The actor's wife celebrated the child's special day by sharing a montage of family photos taken over the years.

Emma's post, shared to Instagram April 2, includes a photo of Bruce and Mabel in a pool, a few looks at the actor and birthday girl hanging out in nature and some baby pics of the child.

"Happy 11th Birthday Mabel Ray!" Emma wrote. "Your energy is infectious."

Emma, who also shares daughter Evelyn, 8, with Bruce, continued her post by praising Mabel for the way she can "light a whole room with your smile and warmth."



"How you love and care for your family and friends is beautiful to witness," she added. "Keep shining my love and always remember to #liveitup."



Last month, Emma shared a candid and emotional video message in honor of Bruce's birthday.