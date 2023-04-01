Jamie Lee Curtis' Tribute to Daughter Ruby Is Everything on Transgender Day of Visibility

Watch : Jamie Lee Curtis - Oscars 2023 E! Glambot

Of all the places she could be, Jamie Lee Curtis just wants to be here by her daughter Ruby Guest's side.

The Everything Everywhere All at Once star posted sweet tribute to the 27-year-old in honor of Transgender Day of Visibility on March 31. Alongside a photo of herself and Ruby sharing a laugh together, Jamie Lee wrote on Instagram, "Love is love."

"A mother's love knows no judgment," she continued. "As a mother, I stand in total solidarity with my children as they move forward in the universe as their authentic selves with their own minds and bodies and ideas."

The 64-year-old added, "On this trans visibility day my daughter and I are visible."

Jamie Lee shares Ruby and daughter Annie Guest, 36, with actor Christopher Guest.

The actress first shared news of Ruby's transition in July 2021, telling AARP the Magazine that she and her husband "have watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby." That October, Jamie Lee recalled how Ruby came out to her in a text message because her daughter was too nervous for an in-person conversation.