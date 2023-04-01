Jamie Lee Curtis' Tribute to Daughter Ruby Is Everything on Transgender Day of Visibility

Of all the places she could be, Jamie Lee Curtis just wants to be here by her daughter Ruby Guest's side.
The Everything Everywhere All at Once star posted sweet tribute to the 27-year-old in honor of Transgender Day of Visibility on March 31. Alongside a photo of herself and Ruby sharing a laugh together, Jamie Lee wrote on Instagram, "Love is love."
"A mother's love knows no judgment," she continued. "As a mother, I stand in total solidarity with my children as they move forward in the universe as their authentic selves with their own minds and bodies and ideas."
The 64-year-old added, "On this trans visibility day my daughter and I are visible."
Jamie Lee shares Ruby and daughter Annie Guest, 36, with actor Christopher Guest.
The actress first shared news of Ruby's transition in July 2021, telling AARP the Magazine that she and her husband "have watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby." That October, Jamie Lee recalled how Ruby came out to her in a text message because her daughter was too nervous for an in-person conversation.
"I called her immediately," Jamie Lee told People in a mother-daughter interview. "Needless to say there were some tears involved."
She added that supporting Ruby through her journey remains her top priority. "It's learning new terminology and words," Jamie Lee explained. "I am new at it. I am not someone who is pretending to know much about it. And I'm going to blow it, I'm going to make mistakes. I would like to try to avoid making big mistakes."
She continued, "But if one person reads this, sees a picture of Ruby and me and says, 'I feel free to say this is who I am,' then it's worth it."
And while Ruby, a video editor for a gaming company, has largely stayed out of the public spotlight, she said, "I'm happy to be more visible if it helps others."
"Helping others is something everyone should do," Ruby added. "I don't think it's only our household thing. It should be a human thing."
In May 2022, Ruby tied the knot with her partner Kynthia in a cosplay wedding. For the World of Warcraft-themed nuptials, which was held in the backyard of the family home, Jamie Lee dressed up as video game character Jaina Proudmoore to officiate the ceremony.
"WIFE IS SWEET," Jamie Lee captioned a photo of herself posing next to the newlyweds, who were also decked out in costumes. "YES THEY DO AND DID! MARRIED!"