Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals the Unusual Nickname Husband Christopher Guest Calls Her While Getting Intimate

Jamie Lee Curtis has made quite the name for herself over her decades-long career, but there's another name she will sometimes hear at all the wrong moments.
On Monday, Oct. 4, the 62-year-old Halloween Kills actress visited The Late Late Show, where she told host James Corden and band leader Reggie Watts that she used to go by "Jamie Curtis" before launching her career, and that she didn't include her middle name until it came to pursue her craft.
After Watts asked is she ever went without the "Lee," the star replied, "Oh, yes—many, many, many, many times. That was who I was until I became an actor. I would never have called myself a three-name person. That felt a little pretentious."
Curtis, whose parents are late Hollywood stars Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, explained that she didn't initially like the name "Jamie" because kids would tease her about it sounding like a boy's name.
"So, for about a week, my family—I told them, 'I want you to call me 'Janie,' so for like a week, my parents are like, 'Whatever.' They would say 'Janie,' which didn't last very long."
She then shared that husband Christopher Guest, known for directing such films as Best in Show, enjoys reminding her about her short-lived moniker at moments when he should be thinking about, uh, other things.
"My husband will—in moments of great intimacy, when you are not trying to laugh, if you know what I mean—when are you going for something else, Christopher will look at me and say, 'Oh, Janie,'" she revealed, which understandably caused her to crack up.