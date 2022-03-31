How Laverne Cox, Tommy Dorfman and More Stars Are Sending Support on Transgender Day of Visibility

Hollywood stars are showing their support for the transgender community.
As part of Transgender Day of Visibility on March 31, celebrities paused to honor the accomplishments of transgender and gender nonconforming people, while also raising awareness of the work that still needs to be done to achieve trans justice.
For Laverne Cox, the day is a reminder that while "trans is magical," more allies are needed to provide valuable opportunities for people to be themselves.
"I'm reminded that as trans and nonbinary people, we are anointed and called for a special purpose on this earth," she wrote on Instagram. "I'm also reminded that as more of us have come forward and declared that we will live as our authentic selves, as more and more of us refuse to be relegated to the margins and backpages of society, as more and more of our allies create spaces and opportunities for more of us to thrive, as we create those spaces for ourselves and each other, the backlash to our existence becomes more ferocious."
Laverne added, "On this trans day of visibility, remember our humanity. Remember it everyday. Listen to trans people. Listen and truly hear us."
13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman teamed up with Visible Mobile to share what it means to be visible. While speaking with ally Matt Bernstein, the actress expressed how important it is to feel seen and heard.
"It was incredibly uncomfortable and dysphoric to have articles written about me or feel scared to tell the New York Times what pronoun to use even when I was using they/them pronouns because I didn't know what my grandma would think when she read it," Tommy shared. "I felt so trapped in these versions of self that I needed to wear as armor to survive in a lot of ways that ultimately had run their course and I think had run their course for quite some time. But to be visible can be liberating, and it can also be a bit of a prison if you aren't thoughtful about the space that you're taking."
As members of the transgender community share their stories, they are receiving support from their peers.
Jane the Virgin star Justin Baldoni told his followers that "some of my most life-changing and perspective-shifting conversations have been with those in the Trans community."
For stars like Ariana Grande, Elliot Page and Chris Mosier, they urged their followers to get involved with organizations that are helping to make a difference for the community.
"Please join me in donating to this fund I've created with @pledge.to to support organizations providing direct services and advocating for the rights of trans youth!" Ariana wrote on Instagram. "Right now there are hundreds of disgraceful bills pending in state legislature that target trans youth and aim to curb their rights. This will provide critical funds to organizations advocating for the rights of trans youth."