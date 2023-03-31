Gigi Hadid's Signature Scent Revealed

It turns out Gigi Hadid smells just as sweet as you'd think. According to her makeup artist and TikToker Erin Parsons, the supermodel layers two perfumes together to create her trademark fragrance.

Gigi Hadid's personal perfume blend hits all the right notes.

Gigi Hadid's personal perfume blend hits all the right notes.

The supermodel's makeup artist Erin Parsons revealed the exact fragrances Gigi layers together in order to create her signature scent.

"I was working with Gigi Hadid recently," Erin began her March 25 TikTok, "and she smelled so good, I had to know what fragrance she was wearing. She told me that she uses My Burberry [Black] and she layers it with Lily Aldridge Haven."

If anything, mixing both together acted more like a "skin scent" than an overly powerful smell, Erin explained. "The combination of the two is fresh, floral and green—and a little bit spicy."

Erin described Burberry's perfume as if "you just washed your hair," while the discontinued item from Lily Aldridge transports you to "a garden of roses and oranges."

"This is the star for me," the vintage collector said of Lily's creation. "It's a floral masterpiece. This fragrance is like poetry."

In fact, Erin fell so in love with the Haven perfume that she now hopes her video will help bring it back to the market after it stopped production due to supply issues from COVID.

Though, in the meantime, she was lucky enough to score a bottle from Lily herself—well, kinda.

"Now that I've made a little dent in it, sorry, G," Erin said. " I need to have one of these for myself."

Leon Bennett/FilmMagic

The Next in Fashion co-host isn't the only star whose trademark fragrance has been uncovered. Keep scrolling to see the perfumes celebrities swear by.

Carolina Herrera / Leandro Justen
Kelsea Ballerini

In February 2023, Kelsea shared a photo of her bottle of Le Labo Thé Noir 29 ($97), which has notes of bergamot, fig, bay leaves, cedarwood, vetiver and musk.

Shutterstock
Alix Earle

Among the TikToker's perfume recommends are three different Maison Margiela Replica fragrances: At the Barber's ($85), Coffee Break ($85) and Music Festival ($160).

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Ashley Graham

Ashley's go-to is Chloé's signature Chloé Eau de Parfum ($95). The supermodel told E! News in 2017, "I cannot live without my Chloe perfume."

Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation
Meghan Markle

Meghan revealed on her former blog The Tig that Jo Malone Wood Sage and Sea Salt Cologne ($80) is one of her top picks. "Fragrance is my favorite thing," she wrote, per Byrdie. "So much so that if I leave the house and I don't put any on, I'll turn around and go back home."

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia revealed that her fragrance is the beloved Baccarat Rouge 540 by Maison Francis Kurkdjian ($325). As the Grammy winner explained to Vogue, "I like perfumes that have a natural musk."

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Kate Middleton

Clarence House confirmed that Kate wore White Gardenia Petals by Illuminum ($108) on her wedding day to Prince William in 2011, per Marie Claire. Her bridal scent was beautifully floral, with top notes of bergamot, cassis and lily.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Lizzo

Lizzo wears Molecule 01 by Escentric Molecules ($60). "The scent is insane," the singer told The New York Times of the fragrance, which is advertised as featuring a "hyper-modern cedarwood note with a velvety sensation." Lizzo noted in 2019, "The idea is that it grabs your pheromones and your body's oils. It smells really good on me, not to toot my own horn."

Stewart Cook/CBS
Viola Davis

Though she has more than 30 perfumes in her collection, the actress notably acquired Byredo's floral La Tulipe ($200) in 2020. She told InStyle of her stash, "Each one is for a different occasion. I feel more girlish and buoyant in my fifties than I ever have before."

Anwar Hussein/WireImage
Princess Diana

Prince Harry noted in his 2023 memoir Spare that his mom, Princess Diana's, favorite perfume was First by Van Cleef & Arpels ($74.99), which smells like jasmine, narcissus, Turkish rose, amber, vanilla, black currant buds and vetiver.

Dominique Charriau/WireImage
Harry Styles

The star of Gucci's Mémoire d'une Odeur campaign, the "Sign of the Times" artist admitted he even sleeps in the jasmine fragrance ($122). "It transcends gender," he told Dazed in 2019. "It's really fresh to me. Floral, clean, not heavy... It smells like what I imagine Joan Didion's house to smell like."

Leon Bennett/FilmMagic
Gigi Hadid

According to the supermodel's makeup artist, Erin Parsons, she mixes My Burberry Black and she layers it with Lily Aldridge's discontinued Haven. "The combination of the two is fresh, floral and green," Erin described in a March 25 TikTok, "and a little bit spicy."

Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images
Adele

Hello, it's Adele's signature scent! The superstar has been wearing Christian Dior Hypnotic Poison ($80) since she was 15, she told Australia's 60 Minutes in 2015. "I'll always wear the same perfume," she added of the vanilla, almond and jasmine potion.

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images
Gina Torres

The Suits actress has two signature scents that "check all the boxes," she told Byrdie: Chanel Allure ($122) during the fall and winter and Chanel Chance Eau Fraiche ($76) during spring and summer.

"It's been so long since I discovered them," she said. "I feel completely myself, confident, and sexy when I'm walking around with these scents on my skin."

 

Mike Marsland/WireImage
Regé-Jean Page

The Bridgerton star is a face of Armani Code Parfum ($124) which smells like bergamot, clary sage, iris, tonka bean and cedar wood. "The joy of this thing is I could be going kind of anywhere," he told Elle in 2022. "Like, I could be going to the beach, I could be going to a dive bar. I could be going to the Met. And to be honest, I've worn it to all three of those occasions."

Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Billie Eilish

According to Popsugar, Billie shared in an Instagram Q&A about a year before releasing her own perfume that she loves Le Labo's synthetic animal musk scent Another 13 ($97) and Etat Libre d'Orange's I Am Trash ($105), which is made of leftover apples and spent rose petals.

Tom Cooper/Getty Images for SeriesFest
Kate Bosworth

She is "really loyal" to Byredo Gypsy Water ($200). Noting that she's a "massive fan" of Byredo founder Ben Gorham, the Blue Crush actress told Into the Gloss, "His scents are beautiful and complex and sexy and innocent. There are such incredible layers to what he does. I'm a loyalist with my scents."

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images
Jodie Comer

The Killing Eve star wears the popular scent Le Labo Santal 33 ($97). "I feel like everyone in the universe wears it now," she admitted to The New York Times in 2020. "But it smells different on each person—or so I want to think! I definitely copied off an actress I worked with. We would ride the lift every day, and I would smell it on her, and it would be that amazing smell."

 

