Tom Parker’s Wife Kelsey Pays Tribute to The Wanted Singer One Year After His Death

Kelsey Parker is ensuring her late husband's memory stays gold forever.

The businesswoman shared a heartfelt tribute to The Wanted singer Tom Parker one year after he died from a brain tumor at age 33.

"One year without you," she wrote on Instagram March 30, along with a heart emoji. "forever my soul mate."

The caption was paired with an image of the couple embracing in front of blooming flowers. Kelsey—who shares daughter Aurelia, 3, and son Bodhi, 2, with the musician—was dressed in a blush pink dress with white polka dots, while Tom wore a white and beige striped collared shirt for the photo shoot.

"It doesn't really feel like it's been a year since we lost Tom," she further shared in an interview with OK! Magazine published March 28. "There is no concept of time. I could literally relive his death and us being in the hospice like it was yesterday, but then it seems like a lifetime ago that I was with him."