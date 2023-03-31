Tom Parker’s Wife Kelsey Pays Tribute to The Wanted Singer One Year After His Death

Kelsey Parker is ensuring her late husband's memory stays gold forever.
The businesswoman shared a heartfelt tribute to The Wanted singer Tom Parker one year after he died from a brain tumor at age 33.
"One year without you," she wrote on Instagram March 30, along with a heart emoji. "forever my soul mate."
The caption was paired with an image of the couple embracing in front of blooming flowers. Kelsey—who shares daughter Aurelia, 3, and son Bodhi, 2, with the musician—was dressed in a blush pink dress with white polka dots, while Tom wore a white and beige striped collared shirt for the photo shoot.
"It doesn't really feel like it's been a year since we lost Tom," she further shared in an interview with OK! Magazine published March 28. "There is no concept of time. I could literally relive his death and us being in the hospice like it was yesterday, but then it seems like a lifetime ago that I was with him."
Kelsey noted that she hasn't gone through the traditional five stages of grief but has experienced depression and "being really, really sad and not being able to get out of bed."
"I don't feel like time's healed me yet, but maybe in 10 years," she explained. "The days that I've found really hard are just your average Wednesday. I might wake up and go, 'Oh my god, he's not here today.'"
Kelsey added, "There's not one day that goes by without thinking about him. I massively feel Tom's presence, especially now, this month."
As for how she and her kids would be honoring the one-year mark, she said they'll take a walk near one of his favorite beaches, noting, "We speak about their dad all the time."
Last year, Kelsey shared news of his death with the world, writing on social media at the time that he "passed away peacefully" with all of his family by his side.
Speaking on behalf of his loved ones, she continued, "Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can't imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence. We... ask that we all unite to ensure Tom's light continues to shine for his beautiful children."
Tom told the public about his terminal diagnosis with stage four glioblastoma back in October 2020, saying he had experienced seizures due to the cancer.
At the time of his death, Kelsey noted that "he fought until the very end," adding, "I'm forever proud of you."
Tom was a member of the British band, known for the songs "Glad You Came" and "I Found You," along with Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Nathan Sykes and Jay McGuiness.
While their most recent album was Word of Mouth in 2013, Tom had also pursued other creative projects prior to his passing. In fact, his memoir Hope was published about two months after his death.
"A proud working-class lad from Bolton, he rose to chart-topping fame with The Wanted and even took America by storm," reads the synopsis. "A loving father to Aurelia and Bodhi and a devoted husband to Kelsey, his life after pop superstardom was all about family, friends and finding new purpose."