How Ed Sheeran Supported Tom Parker During His Battle With Brain Cancer

Two months after his tragic passing, The Wanted's Tom Parker is thanking Ed Sheeran for his support in his upcoming memoir.

On May 14, The Sun published an excerpt from the "Glad You Came" singer's posthumous book, titled Hope, in which Tom revealed that Ed "helped out" with his medical bills during his fatal battle with brain cancer.

"I've never publicly said this before (and he'll probably be mad that I'm doing it now) but Ed is a very special man," Tom wrote about the "Shape Of You" singer. "He even helped out with my medical bills when I was seeking other treatment options and having private immunotherapy."

Tom shared that Ed's selfless actions "meant the world" to him and his wife Kelsey Hardwick, adding, "He didn't need to do any of that, but my wife Kelsey and I are so grateful to him for his support."

In October 2020, Tom announced that he had been diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma.