DWTS' Jenna Johnson Shares She Suffered Miscarriage Nearly 2 Years Before Welcoming Baby Rome

Watch : DWTS' Val Chmerkovskiy & Jenna Johnson Reveal Name of Their Baby Boy

Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy are opening up about their experience with pregnancy loss.

Two months after welcoming baby boy Rome, the Dancing With the Stars couple reflected on their difficult road to parenthood, sharing that Jenna had previously suffered a miscarriage in 2021.

"We were in Dallas for a show," she recalled during a Good Morning America interview that aired March 30. "And while we were practicing, we did something and I just turned to him and I was like, 'I think I'm bleeding.' And immediately, just my heart dropped. I could see it in his face just went white. I sprinted to our hotel room, and I lost the baby in our hotel room."

Jenna added that she and Val kept news of the pregnancy loss private as "no one knew" they'd been expecting. And looking back, the 28-year-old remembered how the loss affected her and her passion for dance.

"I didn't want to dance for a while," she noted. "I was so angry. But then it kind of became my escape. I was so, so sad. I was hurting so much."