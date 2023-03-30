Sisters Dakota and Elle Fanning Are Polar Opposites in Rare Red Carpet Appearance Together

Watch : Dakota Fanning Recalls Last Emmys Award When She Was Only 8

Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning are two peas in a fashion pod.

The sisters posed together on the red carpet at The Hollywood Reporter Power Stylists dinner March 28, showcasing their very different styles. Dakota, 29, donned a red leather Loewe dress with a matching flower with a green stem acting as as a pasty on one side, and a spaghetti strap on the other. The Uptown Girls alum paired her dress with gold, metallic strappy heels and a matching clutch and kept it simple by accessorizing with a diamond ring.

As for Elle? The Maleficent actress, 24, kept her look more understated by opting for cropped gray-and-white pinstripe vest with matching low-rise trousers. She rounded out the look with black platforms and wore her long, blonde hair down.

And while the sisters are each other's biggest fans now—supporting one another at movie premieres and sharing the love on social media—that wasn't always the case. Last year, Elle got candid about not always being the best little sister to Dakota after she shot to fame in the early-aughts.