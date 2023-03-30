Sisters Dakota and Elle Fanning Are Polar Opposites in Rare Red Carpet Appearance Together

Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning are two peas in a fashion pod.
The sisters posed together on the red carpet at The Hollywood Reporter Power Stylists dinner March 28, showcasing their very different styles. Dakota, 29, donned a red leather Loewe dress with a matching flower with a green stem acting as as a pasty on one side, and a spaghetti strap on the other. The Uptown Girls alum paired her dress with gold, metallic strappy heels and a matching clutch and kept it simple by accessorizing with a diamond ring.
As for Elle? The Maleficent actress, 24, kept her look more understated by opting for cropped gray-and-white pinstripe vest with matching low-rise trousers. She rounded out the look with black platforms and wore her long, blonde hair down.
And while the sisters are each other's biggest fans now—supporting one another at movie premieres and sharing the love on social media—that wasn't always the case. Last year, Elle got candid about not always being the best little sister to Dakota after she shot to fame in the early-aughts.
"I wasn't getting recognized, but I was part of the madness," she told Net-a-Porter's Porter magazine in April 2022. "I'd be like, ‘Dakota! Dakota!' to try and make it happen. I was the worst."
Elle added that, of course, the dynamic between the sisters is very different now.
"We are very, very close," The Great star explained, "and we balance each other out in a very specific way."
And while they haven't appeared onscreen together yet—their plans to star in a film together fell through during COVID—Elle hopes the opportunity arises soon.
"It's a very rare and special thing that we both do this," Elle noted. "We can't have the first time over again, so we want it to be the right thing."